Guidelines to Choose Jeans for Men Over 50 – 2021 Guide

Both men and women love jeans. So why is it that they often don’t know how to choose? There are many confusing style categories (such as cut, slim, regular, straight, loose, athletic, classic with elastic, no elastic, plus dozens of washes and types of denim), so that may be the problem. Here are seven ways to choose new jeans that look and feel good via vloneshop.net.

Mid-rise straight jeans fit everyone

This classic style always looks good (regardless of waist size or shape) and gives a casual look. The style is deceptively sleek and offers a bit more room for loose male parts (no pulls, pulls, or boxer shorts tucked in) and roomy pockets for convenient wallet and cell phone storage. The leg width of straight jeans is uniform (same at ankle, knee and thigh), but varies. The back of the thigh should have an inch or an inch and a half of extra fabric for a contemporary silhouette that is also comfortable. Choose a soft blend of cotton over mid-weight denim with 2% spandex. And for a bohemian variation, go for straight-leg jeans that are a little tight from the knees down.

Starts at the waist

Men need to know what their current waist measurement is. Use a tape measure to measure your waist (above your navel, in the crease when you bend over to the side) or use a cord of any length to measure your waist and then measure it with a metal ruler or tape measure. Jeans should be at the waist and not above or below it or, worse still, below the belly. They should stand on their own, even without a belt, and not be too tight or too baggy. It is ideal that you can slide two fingers on the waist.

Ways to choose the right jeans

Both men and women love jeans. So why is it that they often don’t know how to choose? There are many confusing style categories (such as cut, slim, regular, straight, loose, athletic, classic with elastic, no elastic, plus dozens of washes and types of denim), so that may be the problem. Many men over 50 wear old, outdated jeans that don’t fit well out of fear of fashion, conflicting and sometimes confusing information, or out of indifference. To choose new jeans that feel and look good, here are seven tips:

1. The darker jeans

Medium and dark blue denim is more elegant than light blue jeans for a more professional and refined look day and night. Choose a consistent color with no extreme fading (pre-made pleat patterns) or fading. Just put them on with a tailored jacket or vest and a well-pressed shirt, and ankle boots or loafers. Think of them as dress pants or chinos, but never crease them when ironing.

2. Faded and slightly jeans

While dark, even washes have their appeal, so do retro washes. Forget rips and tears, and go for light blue to worn mediums that look like you’ve had them for years. They may have been pre-washed or sanded at the seams, knees, and thighs during processing to achieve the exact effect. Keep it straight or classic (no flares, bell bottoms, or boot cuts), and wear them with a leather jacket, your favorite T-shirts, flannel shirts and sweaters, just like Bruce Willis does.

3. Keep the roll up under control

If you’re an edgy bohemian, a half-inch to one-inch double mini sleeve looks modern, just like Jeff Goldblum does. Wide, oversized sleeves are best suited to teens and millennials who wear skinny, skinny-legged jean styles.

4. The correct length is essential

In this it is very easy to be wrong. The way that jeans “fold” (when the pants touch the top of the shoe) has changed and there are several options. If you are the conservative, traditional type of guy, buy straight jeans with a medium length so that they fold in the front and sit straight in the middle of the heel and back. And if you’re a laid-back, casual, modern man like Antonio Banderas, let them drop and wrinkle in a loose drop down before they fully fold in front and back. You just have to know that when they are too wide and there is excess fabric accumulated in the ankles, they look very long, sloppy and unkempt.

5. Combine jeans with refined garments

Keep your jeans look personal and up-to-date with sweaters and footwear like Tom Cruise’s. Your favorite jeans can look casual and sporty with a T-shirt, a hooded jacket and trainers; edgy in a black T-shirt, leather jacket and black Chelsea boots; refined with a jacket, shirt, and lace-up shoes or loafers. Keep shirts loose, not too tight, and try to half tuck them into the front of your pants to avoid having too much volume at the waist.

Choose similar colors for jeans, shirts, and shoes for a sleeker, taller, and more elegant effect, and add some color with a multi-colored scarf, shirt, or socks.

6. Straight-leg jeans

Don’t be overwhelmed by the straight jeans subcategories. They can say regular, classic, baggy, or athletic, but they’re still straight, just with a wider cutout at the back and legs, and some stretch for more comfort. Slouchy legs are fine, but avoid ones that are too saggy, wide, or stiff (like raw denim). Consider combining them with shirts and tees on the outside to cover your belly more, and put on a jacket to look more modern.

7. Jeans combination with a denim or chambray shirt

The “Canadian tuxedo” (top and bottom denim) went from being a sporadic trend to becoming a permanent one. His followers include Ziggy Marley. Experiment with combining new and old garments with color differences, or one-tone black jeans with a blue jean jacket.