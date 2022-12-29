Your Ultimate Guide To Choose A Dinnerware Set

A dinnerware set is more than just crockery to serve food to your guests. An aesthetically appealing dinnerware set goes a long way in engaging your guests, setting up the theme for the occasion, complementing the beauty of meals, and conveying one’s distinctive style.

Choosing the right dinnerware set for your home can sometimes be intimidating. However, knowing the various aspects of dinnerware, ranging from the type of dinnerware, the material, color, style, and other aspects, one can easily make an optimal choice.

Here is a thoughtful list of aspects one must consider before choosing their dinnerware set.

The Various Types Of Dinnerware Materials

The material of a dinnerware set has a substantial role in determining your needs, style preferences, and budget. Materials like bone china, earthenware, melamine, stoneware, and porcelain are some of the most commonly used and admired materials. Every material has its distinctive qualities.

Ceramic is usually more expensive than the other two, but they do also have the most pleasing appearance. Melamine is resistant to scratches, which makes it the best choice for families with children or people who use their dishware often. As long as you take care in handling your dishes, each type of material will last a while.

Check out the best materials used for dinnerware sets in detail.

Porcelain

It is a one-stop material for all kinds of dinnerware sets. It is non-porous and provides excellent durability and tensile strength to the crockery. The material is obtained by heating inorganic substances at extremely high temperatures. Customers buy white porcelain dinner plates in bulk as the material is immune to dishwashers, microwaves, and ovens.

Bone-China

If you are looking for two-in-one dinner sets, bone china is the right choice. The material is made to be a perfect fit for elegant occasions as well as everyday use. It is lightweight and durable. However, it is only immune to dishwashers and microwaves.

The traditional china dinnerware sets are always a good option. They come in full-place settings and have clean, simple designs that are perfect for any occasion. To add some color to the mix, think about purchasing elegant tea cups or mugs with matching saucers in different colors.

Breakfast sets offer more than just an elegant way to serve breakfast on the go. In fact, they can be used for brunches or evening parties as well! These sets come with dishes, bowls, and coffee cups with saucers.

Earthenware

Earthenware is the best material for casual use. The material adds decent weight to the crockery items. It provides a sleek yet sturdy look to the tableware. However, one must be careful while using it in high-temperature settings in an oven or microwave. Earthenware dinnerware sets are made of clay fired at very high temperatures during a kiln firing process.

The heating process causes the clay to turn into a hard, durable, and porous material. One of the key features of earthenware is that it is totally food safe, as it is not made from any type of glaze or other material that will leach out into the food. Earthenware also has a raw, natural look and feel that many people prefer to modern kitchen materials like stainless steel or plastic.

The advantages of using an earthenware dinnerware set include its durability, i.e., the porous nature of the earthenware makes it extremely durable as well as easy to clean even after years of use. Further, the material is totally food safe, meaning unlike other types of dinnerware, which can emit unhealthy substances when heated in the oven at high temperatures because they are covered in glazes, plastics, or other materials. Lastly, it has a natural and appealing aesthetic.

Melamine

Melamine items are extremely durable and do not get scratched easily. Thus, it is a perfect choice for outdoor use. The material can withstand temperatures up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

However, melamine is only immune to dishwashers and does not support microwave or oven use.

The surface of the melamine dinnerware is 100% non-porous, so it will not absorb oils or food odor like other materials. The design of the melamine dinnerware set has a high gloss finish which resists stains and smells. The material is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and care of the set.

Stoneware

Stoneware items have an immensely appealing look. Thus, making them perfect for family occasions and everyday use. However, the material comes with high maintenance. It cannot stand extreme temperatures like freezing cold or burning heat.

Choosing The Right Colour & Style

After deciding on the material of the dinnerware set, it is time to broaden the design options. Dinnerware sets come in various styles like hand-painted, printed, geometrical patterns, solid, and many more. Choosing the right style can be a great indicator of one’s style. One can experiment with various styles and express their distinctive personality.

Another significant aspect of choosing dinnerware is the color. In today’s modern era, neutral colors like white, ivory, cream, beige, grey, or taupe are trending. However, one might want to consider black to make a bold statement out of your dinnerware set.

Analyzing The Storage Required

Before choosing your dinnerware, one must get a good storage estimate to keep the dinnerware sets. Based on storage availability, one can easily decide the set of dinnerware they require and can sustain for extended periods. Dinnerware sets include place settings that comprise every crockery item an individual would need and open stock where crockery items are sold individually.

When choosing dishes, it’s essential to consider what size you need for your space. If you live on your own, then small plates may suffice, but if you regularly host gathering such as parties, then larger dishes would be better as they provide more space for food and drink items (amounts can be adjusted according to how many people are at the event).

Conclusion

All in all, when it comes to choosing the right dinnerware, one must not hesitate to try different styles and textures. One can consider mixing and matching different designs into one to express their taste. Additionally, one must check if the dinnerware is dishwater-safe, break-resistance, and immune to microwaves to ensure that the set is an ideal choice. With the help of the above-mentioned aspects, one can easily tread the path of choosing the suitable dinnerware set.