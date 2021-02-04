Chiefs V.S. Bucs: Where Do They Stand In The Super Bowl LV Championship 

The time has come for the football community to cheer on their favorite teams to win the 2020 NFL Championship title. After a rough start, the Super Bowl LV will finally conclude at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, on February 7, 2021. All of the teams have worked long enough to make their way to the finals, but it is down to the best two teams of each conference.

The Kansas City Chiefs have continued the legacy of being the best NFL team this generation by representing the AFC for a back-to-back title slate. On the other hand, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have managed to survive a rocky road to the finals. Brady and Gron have proven to the team that their decision to trade them is the best move the Bucs have made in the last ten years.

While this may be the Bucs' story of redemption this year, the Chiefs' goal of marking a historic back-to-back Lombardi won't let that slip away. That said, the Super Bowl LV championship title isn't an event you should not miss at all. Let's know where both these teams stand in their respective conferences to see which group to bet on and win this year's Lombardi recognition.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Except for this year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last appeared in the NFL Playoffs last 2007. At the same time, they also got their conference title during the said year. The Bucs had experienced a 13-year drought in the Super Bowl until they changed their line-up and traded the best football players, who made them successful.

Tom Brady (Greatest Of All Time)

Obviously, there is no other Super Bowl quarterback you can find who’s more valuable than Tom Brady. He is already an accomplisher of six Super Bowl titles and seven Most Valuable Player trophies. Not only that, but his talent is undeniably the greatest of all time, although he’s one of the veteran players on the field.

At 43, Brady had never lost his energy in playing. Last NFL Draft, the football community was left in awe after the Bucs bid Brady to join their team in pricey figures. During his first-regular season with the Bucs, Brady accomplished 66% of his passing attempts, including 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns. That said, they gained a 102.2 passer rating, which helped the team earn a spot in the finals.

Offensive Firepower Men

Tom Brady is not only the Bucs’ main catalyst as they vie for the Super Bowl LV title. Although the Chiefs got the best-ranked players in the league, the Bucs have firepower men in the field that can put up explosive points for the team.

Some of these players are Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin, and Mike Evans. These are elite talents who can accomplish big numbers once they work impressively with Brady. Besides, there is Rob Gronkowski, another favorite target of Tom Brady, especially on the offensive side.

Pompous Defense

The Bucs ranked 9th in overall defensive efficiency while the Chiefs settled at 20th. Apart from that, the team also ranked 1st when it comes to running efficiency. This alone can be one of the reasons why the Bucs might have the Super Bowl LV title.

Some of the defensive talents that the Bucs have are Shaquil Barret and Jason Pierce-Paul. These two players were offering surprising plays since the start of the season and will show even more in the finals.

Kansas City Chiefs

All hail to the defending champs as the Kansas City Chiefs are seated at the front seat of AFC’s ride to the Super Bowl LV. From the beginning of the season, the Chiefs nailed a strong start and have almost turned down all the teams in their conference. During the semis, they dispatched the undefeated Bills to earn their passport to the finals.

Patrick Mahomes ( A Rising Superstar)

At a young age, Patrick Mahomes joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 to work as the starting quarterback. During his rookie years, Mahomes immediately soared high as the best defensive player on the field. Apart from that, the Chiefs are back in the spotlight, being the most dominant football team for this generation.

Last year, Mahomes won the finals MVP after defeating the 49ers. Today, he led the team in the race to the Super Bowl LV and had been efficiently recording his best statistics. Mahomes will indeed show his best in the finals and surely be an elite quarterback in NFL history at a young age.

Top-Tiered Players

The Chiefs did not have significant changes in their line up. During the drafting, the team made few contracted players, but the main roster remained the same. It seems that the Chiefs had made the right decision of retaining the same starting players as they got the top-tiered talents in the league.

Led by Mahomes, the Chiefs got Darrell Williams (rushing), Tyreek Hill (receiving), and Travis Kelce (receiving). Also, they got the best defensemen like Anthony Hitchens, Bashaud Breeland, Tyrann Mathieu, and Daniel Sorensen.

The Legacy Of Winning Under Pressure

With the prolific offense and solid defense, the Kansas City Chiefs are the only teams that can work and win under pressure. Remember that last year, the Chiefs had to pass a needle’s hole to earn their slot in the finals, which they managed to win it all.

Today, they were a bit relaxed and have won most of their games in the playoffs. Although they faced a more determined Bills in the semis, the Chiefs still reigned supreme and will surely make the most out of their skills as they face the Bucs in the Super Bowl LV finals.

Takeaway

It will be a thrilling and weekend full of suspense at the Raymond James Stadium. The culmination of the Super Bowl LV has brought the huge favorites, which are the Chiefs, to wrestle against the biggest returnees, Buccaneers. Will the Chiefs earn a thundering march to seal back-to-back Lombardi’s, or can the Bucs rob their rivals’ dream and become the Super Bowl LV conquerors?