Cher Blasted POTUS On Twitter: “4Trump Only White Is Right”

Five days ago President Trump issued an executive order that authorized the secretary of agriculture to force meat-packing plants to keep their doors open. In reality, this means that meat factory workers have to come to work in the middle of the pandemic. It’s obviously not safe but that doesn’t seem to concern the White House.

And, it gets worse. Trump also signed an order suspending liability for “Tyson”, which means if any of the employees die from coronavirus, they bear no responsibility.

Cher is the latest celebrity to express her concerns on Twitter, noting that the vast majority of workers are Hispanic and saying that for Trump only “white is right”.

trumps Signing EXECUTIVE ORDER 2 Make Ppl Working In MEAT PROCESSING PLANTS GO BACK 2 WORK,Even If It Might Kill Them.He’ll Protect Owners So They’re Not Libel 4 Deaths.Employees In MANY Plants R LATINO,But 4 trump ”White Is Right”,ALL OTHERS R Expendable.

TESTS,PPE,R WHERE⁉️ — Cher (@cher) April 28, 2020

Not everyone agrees.