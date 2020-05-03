Cher Blasted POTUS On Twitter: “4Trump Only White Is Right”

Five days ago President Trump issued an executive order that authorized the secretary of agriculture to force meat-packing plants to keep their doors open. In reality, this means that meat factory workers have to come to work in the middle of the pandemic. It’s obviously not safe but that doesn’t seem to concern the White House.

Image source: VoiceBop

And, it gets worse. Trump also signed an order suspending liability for “Tyson”, which means if any of the employees die from coronavirus, they bear no responsibility.

Cher is the latest celebrity to express her concerns on Twitter, noting that the vast majority of workers are Hispanic and saying that for Trump only “white is right”.

Not everyone agrees.

Image source: Twitter
Image source: Twitter

 

 

