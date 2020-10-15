Check Out Little Miss Hollywood, The New Album by Betty Moon

Southern California based producer and songwriter Betty Moon released her full-length album ‘Little Miss Hollywood’ earlier this summer. The songs ‘The Liar’ and ‘Don’t Stop Now’ have been included in the ballot for the 2021 Grammy’s. The nominations included for Betty are for Best Solo Performance and Record of the Year.

Betty Moon herself has shown her excitement and appreciation for being included in the upcoming ballot. “It’s always an honor and unique opportunity to be associated with anything GRAMMY,” says Moon. “I’m crossing my fingers that this ballot inclusion leads to an official nomination, and am confident that those that vote in the industry along with my family, friends and most importantly my fans will come through on getting us there.”

Betty Moon has been previously featured on respected news outlets such as Exclaim!, Huffington Post, Celebmix, Ask Men, Rawckus as well as a variety of television shows and films including Californication, Dexter, Bounty Hunters, Teen Mom Young & Pregnant, Walking the Dead, Last Gasp and the upcoming film Butter.

Operating her own company Evolver Music Inc. Betty Moon has been in the studio working on new music for upcoming singles, and promises to build upon her unique brand of pop-alternative sounds complimented by her seductive, powerful and widely recognized voice.

