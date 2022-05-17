6 Cheapest And Most Expensive Cities In The World For Eating

For most people, prices are one of the most important things they will check before they choose a destination for their vacation. Various things might affect the expenses, like the distance, type of hotel where you will stay, and additional expenses when you arrive there. The prices of groceries, street food, and restaurants can also make a difference.

For example, if you are traveling from Europe to some exotic country, the most expensive part will be to get a plane ticket and pay for a hotel. However, most of these places offer very cheap food. On the other side, there are cities known for luxury and expensive prices, especially if you want to dine in restaurants.

If you want to learn more about the prices of food in different parts of the world, you should check Holidu’s World Foodie Cities Index before you choose a destination where to travel. Also, we are going to introduce you to some of the most expensive and cheapest cities in the world when it comes to food.

Most Expensive Cities

1. Oslo

Norway is well known for its high living standard, and excellent wages, and it is one of the most developed countries in the world. Therefore, it is not a surprise that the prices are one among the highest in the world in this place. It is not a big deal for people living there since they get high salaries. The average salary in Oslo is nearly $4,000.

Like in most other places, the luxurious places are more expensive, and you will need around $10 for an average meal on the street. When it comes to dining in a restaurant, a dinner in an average one will cost around $100 for two people. However, you might need to pay even more if you want to add a couple of beverages like coffee, beer, soft drinks, and water. The cheapest places that you can find will offer a meal for $20, and you will hardly find anything cheaper than that.

2. Geneva

It is not a surprise that a city from Switzerland is on this list since this is one of the wealthiest counties in the world. The average salary in this city is around $7,000. Therefore, you can expect prices to be much higher when compared to most other parts of the world. It is important to check these details since they can affect your expenses when you arrive there. For example, if you are coming from some Central-European country, the cost of getting there will be quite cheap, but you might not have a great vacation if you don’t bring enough money.

The cheapest places that you can find here will offer you a meal for $25. A dinner for two is around $110. Also, if you want to enjoy some street food, it is more expensive than in most other places, with an average price of over $10. Besides that, if you combine that with a cup of coffee, water, and some juice, the price will surpass $25.

3. Tel Aviv

This city is a very popular destination for many people since it represents an excellent combination of exotic and modern with a lot of historical monuments and advanced sights. Since Israel is the most developed country in the Middle East, you should not be surprised that you will have to pay more for staying there.

However, the great thing is that street food is part of the tradition here, and you will find affordable options on each corner. For instance, falafel and kebab will cost you only around $2 or $3. On the other hand, if you want to sit in a restaurant, a combination for two people with coffee, salad, main dishes, and some dessert will be around $100.

Cheapest Cities

1. Hanoi

Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Interestingly, they are working on the improvements of their tourism as well, and there are many modern hotels. The great thing is that even though you can enjoy in luxury when you arrive there, most places are quite cheap when compared to hotels and restaurants in Europe and northern America. For example, the standard meal for two people is only around $20, while there are cheap places where you can find a meal for only around $2. The street food is even cheaper.

2. Istanbul

The interesting fact about Istanbul is that it is placed in both Europe and Asia over the Bosphorus. Also, it has a population of over 15 million people and represents one of the biggest cities in Europe. There are many attractions available there and millions of people are visiting this city each year. However, even though it is highly popular, the prices remain quite cheap when compared to other popular destinations in this part of the world.

That is especially beneficial for people from Europe who will pay less than $100 for a plane ticket. The average price of a meal for two people is only around $20, while street food can be found for less than a dollar in this place. The only thing that is more expensive is beer and other drinks that contain alcohol.

3. Budapest

A lot of people might be surprised that Budapest is this part of this list since Hungary is part of the EU, and they have a higher living standard. However, this country is known for being one of the cheapest in Europe, especially when it comes to food. For example, you will need only around $6 to eat in some average place in Budapest. The dinner for two people will be less than $40, while it won’t be much higher if you add a couple of beverages to it as well.

Last Words

There are many other places all over the world that are known for being too expensive or too cheap. Therefore, you should always check the prices before you visit any of those places so you can avoid surprises. Also, it can be an important element if you are planning to visit some distant place.

For example, if you want to travel to India from US, the ticket will be more expensive. However, you won’t spend a lot on a food there which might make it even cheaper than visiting some closer destination with cheaper traveling expenses.