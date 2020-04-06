Chatiw – Chatting Webiste Review 2020

Chatiw.com is a website that consists primarily of chat interface that will provide free communication to any user. It is available both for mobile and desktop users. However, it seems that the mobile app functions much better than the desktop one. It is available in almost every country in the world, but the biggest percentage of users come from the United Kingdom and the United States. The website promotes itself as a website that will help you on your quest to find a soulmate. Moreover, it promises you that you will establish a strong relationship with any other single person that has the same goal. Thankfully, there are no restrictions when it comes to who you can chat with. You can communicate with every person you would like to.

If you don’t want to register for a premium account, you don’t have to fill out the registration process. In this case, you don’t need to present all other users with your email and personal ID. All you need to present is your nickname, sex, age, state, and country. Also, you can use a GPS to provide anyone who is interested in your exact location. At the same time, you are going to be able to chat with people who are near your location. If you are looking for some more features besides basic ones, you would need to register as a paid membership where you will need to create your own profile that you are going to use every time you enter the website.

Key Features

Now, we are going to present you with several key features that make this site very popular among its users. After that, we are going to talk about sites pros and cons.

Blog; The website admins make it easy for you to find their blogs, which are mainly guidelines and tips on online chatting, relationships, and dating. If you are a newcomer, you will have a much easier time adapting.

The website admins make it easy for you to find their blogs, which are mainly guidelines and tips on online chatting, relationships, and dating. If you are a newcomer, you will have a much easier time adapting. Chat history; Besides the inbox, the chat history can be found on the top portion of the main page.

Besides the inbox, the chat history can be found on the top portion of the main page. Safety tips; On the website, you can find a separate link that will show you several tips on online chatting. At the same time, you will be presented with tips to safeguard and secure yourself while you are using this one.

On the website, you can find a separate link that will show you several tips on online chatting. At the same time, you will be presented with tips to safeguard and secure yourself while you are using this one. Other links; When we say other links, we mean that all over the main chat page you are going to be able to see links that will take you to many different sites or live shows. All of these sites are affiliates of chatiw, so you are bound to find some interesting content.

Pros

Fast registration

Smartphone app

Small phone memory usage

Easy navigation

Cons

Lack of proper verification

Chat history doesn’t save talk from expired sessions

Slow webpage loading

A paid membership doesn’t offer much

The Bottom Line

Chatiw.com is a fun little website where you can conduct some interesting chat with some interesting people. At the same time, you will not be required to sign up and create your own profile, so you can be completely anonymous if you want. Meeting someone online is not the safest thing in the world, but this website provided its users with several safety tips you can follow and everything should be okay.