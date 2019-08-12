Characteristics of Teachers Who Effectively Use Technology

It has revolutionized many fields including the education one. Today, the use of it in schools and other learning environments is controversial. Some people see no variation in the teachers using and those not using it. The difference can only be noted when tutors use new inventions effectively to impact the learning of students. As a result, the use of technology requires certain adjustments on the part of the tutors so that they can be innovative and meet the needs of all learners. It means that to create an ‘edtech’ mindset requires one to analyze the characteristics of the teachers using it effectively. An analysis of tutors using technology efficiently shows that they depict certain unique traits.

The key trait of tutors using it effectively is their desire to start with the why question before implementing a particular technique. It is unfortunate that some teachers rush to a specific technology without understanding how it works and the problems it solves. In such a way, it will be challenging to foster change using technology, and as a result, there will be no difference between the teachers using and those not using new techniques. Tutors making proper use of it always do background research before implementing a particular teaching method. They explore the importance of the electronic process and how it can be implemented and used effectively. The trait allows teachers to use the right one to support all learners and starting with the why question before investing in any technology is essential. Using cutting-edge technology, it is very easy for students and learners to sort out the right information and use relevant sources of information in order to produce a unique and interesting paper.

Teachers who effectively use technology are malleable and have no difficulty in adapting to new techniques. The technological world is unstable as it changes rapidly. As a result, any firm or person aiming to be at purr with the latest techniques should have adaptive traits. As a result, it is unfortunate for a teacher to adopt a particular technology and not be willing to upgrade in the latest versions. Having old techniques makes a tutor similar to colleagues who do not use it at all. A teacher should always look for the newest method that improves the teaching practice. For example, when a new technology emerges, tutors should study them and after being satisfied with its importance, adopt them. It is essential to be malleable when one chooses to use it.

Change is the push factor for individuals to pursue technological improvement, and teachers who effectively use technology have the trait. It is true that evolution has some associated risks such as failure. However, a tutor should not shy away from using the latest education techniques. Instead, they should explore ways of improving the performance of all their students. Without change, there would have been no progress in human civilization and development. It means that championing for a shift is an essential factor and a risk worth pursuing. All teachers who have effectively transformed their teaching mechanisms were willing to accept change. Conversely, the conservative teachers are afraid of change and tend to stick to the traditional education procedures which have inherent limitations. Acceptance of change is the critical differentiator between the tutors who effectively use technology and those who partially or entirely do not use new teaching techniques.

Only caring teachers tend to use technology effectively. Teaching is a prestigious profession, but it is unfortunate that some tutors lower its dignity. Some tutors are solely motivated by the pay they receive but have no passion for impacting the young people in society. Luckily, the majority of teachers have a great passion for their profession, and they are dedicated to their work. Such instructors explore the latest teaching aids introduced by technology and embrace. Passionate teachers put the welfare of their learners first, and they are willing to meet the needs of all their students. As a result, most tutors identify the right technology and effectively integrate it into their teachings. It is difficult for an impassioned teacher to care for the needs of the society and their learners, and as a result, they do not embrace it as they deem it an extra activity, not within their scope. It means that tutors that care for the welfare of the students are the only ones who effectively use it, while students also use its advantages to improve their grades.

The other vital traits of teachers effectively using technology is their ability to think ahead. In the current world, it is difficult to forecast the condition of human beings in the future due to technological changes. Only conservative teachers, not concerned with the future, are not willing to embrace new techniques and use them effectively. However, most countries and learning institutions have realized the role of technology in education, and they have put an appropriate mechanism. However, it does not translate to effective use of it as teachers have different traits. Teachers satisfied with the current teaching methods are reluctant to use the technology. However, teachers with the ability to foresee the role of new techniques in the long term effectively use it in their teaching activities.

The role of technology in society is unquestionable. Everybody can testify its impacts in different fields such as space exploration, manufacturing, and the health sector. It has also impacted the learning sector as new techniques for teachers to interact with students have emerged. Much effort has been put in place to make sure that instructors adopt technology, but it is unfortunate that its use is not uniform; some tutors use it effectively while others adopt new techniques just for the sake of it. As a result, teachers who effectively use it have useful traits as already discussed. It means that any teacher aiming to use new education techniques effectively should acquire appropriate skills including those illustrated here.