Champions League Quarterfinal Preview

Europe’s biggest club soccer competition has reached the quarterfinals stage. The – supposed – top eight clubs on the continent will now do battle to go one step closer to lifting the famous Champions League trophy. In this Champions League last matches are filled with chaos and entertainment as many teams are qualified for the quarter-final and few were packing out for home from the competition.

Benfica vs. Liverpool

On Tuesday 5 th april Benfica and Liverpool meet in the UEFA champions league quarter final first leg. Liverpool fans will surely be the happiest of any of the eight clubs left in the competition after their team was drawn against Benfica. The Portuguese side has a fine pedigree but will be regarded as the weakest team left. It rode its luck in the previous round against Ajax and somehow sneaked a goal to break Dutch hearts in the second leg in Amsterdam.

There is a feeling that Benfica cannot be so fortunate again. Liverpool is one of the most exciting teams in Europe at the moment, with players like Mo Salah and Sadio Mané able to demolish unsure defenses.

The Lisbon side will pin its hopes on striker Darwin Núñez to score at least one goal in the first leg but Liverpool should progress to yet another Champions League semifinal. The Liverpool juggernaut rolls into Lisbon with many predicting a fairly smooth ride to the last four for a side and that own seven out of seven.

Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid

It used to be the case that if there was one thing that you could count on Atlético doing, it was to possess one of the tightest defenses in soccer. But this year has been different for the Madrid club. Diego Simeone has overseen a more open style of play – and it hasn’t always been successful.

Atlético now sits way off the pace in La Liga and has a very tough first leg game at the Etihad to navigate. Expect the Spanish side to revert to defensive tactics in an attempt to frustrate the many attacking options City has at its disposal.

The biggest test for Pep Guardiola might be to refrain from attempting to outthink his side’s opponent and just get City to play its own game. City have scored 23 goals in the eight matches they have played Europe so far this season. An emphatic 5-0 first-leg victory at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon quarter finals for a fifth consecutive season.

Quarter final ties are played next month, with the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium played on either 5th or 6th april. On friday morning UEFA also completed the draw for the champions league semi finals.

Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich

Villarreal and Bayern meet in their UEFA Champions language quarter final on 6th april at Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarrea. Since 2009 first time UEFA are in quarter finals. Bayern should be very happy with the prospect of facing Villarreal – a team currently seventh in the Spanish league – in the last eight of the Champions League. But this is also a club that has triumphed on the European stage in recent seasons and beat the heavily fancied Juventus in the last round.

That being said, Bayern looks to be far stronger in just about every area of the field. Although the absence of Alphonso Davies is a major blow, the German club still has a strong defensive unit and a midfield that can control any game. Add to that the goalscoring prowess of players like Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané and the incredible Robert Lewandowski, and it should be Bayern’s tie to lose.

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid

One of the most awaiting and anticipating match the fans are eagerly waiting for is Chelsea vs. Real Madrid match. Last year they face with each other and once again they meet to face in Quater-final. An interesting fact is that Real Madrid was never able to beaten Chelsea whenever they come face to face in any competition. At the same time no doubt, Real Madrid, the Champion Leauge specialist are game changing in any time and they are unpredictable.

Real Madrid has player like Karim Benzema, the excellent player in the Round of 16.

EPL vs. Madrid match up takes place first in West London, as Chelsea host Real Madrid, the most successful club in the competition’s history. Chelsea fans will tell you that last season’s victory over Los Blancos at the semifinal stage was easier than even the scoreline suggests though. Thomas Tuchel has transformed the club and the players haven’t seemed to have been affected by the off-field problems as yet.

But Real Madrid’s quick time comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 has suddenly made everyone sit up and take notice. A 17-minute hat-trick from Karim Benzema made the headlines, but it wasn’t just the French striker that made the difference. Vinícius Jr. and Camavinga’s energy will cause Chelsea problems and the EPL side will probably need to take a lead to the Bernabéu to go through.