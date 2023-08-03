Ceramic Coating at Home: A Guide to Protecting Your Car

Sometimes taking care of your car can look difficult, and deciding to send your car to a professional detailer who will detail your car and give it that shiny look it’s tempting. But do you have time for that? What about the cost? Ceramic coating at home should be cheap and fast, with the right tools, products, and a bit of guidance you’ll achieve that in no time. So let’s dive into this comprehensive guide and see how to achieve that look from the comfort of your home.

What is Ceramic Coating?

Well to put it plainly, ceramic coating is that which makes your car shine and gives an extra layer of protection for your car’s exterior surface mostly paint. Picture your car gleaming under the sunlight radiating an amazing glow that turns heads as you drive by, and it’s all thanks to ceramic coating. What it does except give that gloss to your car, it gives also protection against dirt, dust, and other contaminants with its hydrophobic properties which we will go over in detail soon.

From a chemical standpoint, ceramic coating is a liquid polymer that typically contains silicon dioxide (SiO2) or titanium dioxide (Ti02) nanoparticles. These nanoparticles are the key components responsible for providing the coating’s protective and hydrophobic properties. When you apply it to your car’s surface the liquid ceramic coat undergoes a curing process. During this process, the nanoparticles chemically bond with the surface, creating a protective and transparent layer.

How to apply a ceramic coating at home

To apply a ceramic coat at home surely is a very rewarding DIY project and a cost-effective way to protect your car’s paint and make it shiny. We will go over a step-by-step guide that you can use to apply a ceramic coating at home, here’s how to do it:

Wash and prepare your car: Do a thorough cleaning of your car’s exterior to remove any dirt or other contaminants. Use a car wash soap and a microfiber wash mitt to avoid scratching your car’s paint. Clean your car section by section, you can start from the top and work your way down, and then rinse off the soap completely. In the end, dry your car with a clean microfiber towel to stop any water spots.

Pick the right products: Picking a high-quality ceramic coating will make a difference. We’ll go into details below where you can find the right products you need for a proper ceramic coating at home.

Divide your car into manageable sections: To apply the ceramic coating more effectively section your car for example the hood, roof, doors etc.

Start applying the ceramic coat: It has a simple process of application, apply a small amount of the ceramic coat to the section with a microfiber towel. Work in straight lines or circular motions to make sure you are covering every part and then buff it out with the dry side of the towel.

Allow time for ceramic to cure: Ceramic coating products have different curing times, usually a few minutes to several hours. Make sure to check the product instructions and let the coating bond with the surface as suggested there.

Check after curing time: After curing time, you can go ahead and buff the sections with a clean microfiber towel to remove any residue or just see if you left any spots uncoated and then reapply.

Try to avoid water and abrasion for the next 24 hours: Try to keep your car dry during this time and avoid washing or applying pressure on the coated areas.

Keep in mind that proper surface preparation and application techniques are key to achieving the results you want. Try to work in a clean and controlled environment, and stay away from direct sunlight because this will also help you to achieve a successful ceramic coating at home.

Products You Need to Ceramic Coat Your Car at Home

Ceramic Coating- Choose a high-quality ceramic coat like Nexgen Ceramic Spray, which is easy to use and contains 13% silicon dioxide, once you wash the car and you dry the surface then apply it to your car’s surface as mentioned above. Car Wash Soap: Use a wax-free soap and not too aggressive but enough to remove the contaminants from your car and give it a nice wash. Clay bar: It’s not necessary but is recommended for those contaminants that are hard to remove and to give your car a smooth surface. Microfiber Towels: Have 2 or more soft and clean microfiber towels for the wiping and buffing process.



Isopropyl Alcohol: You can use it in moderation to wipe down the car after washing, for removing any residues left, and will provide you with an oil-free surface before applying your ceramic coat.

Wear gloves: It’s up to you but you can wear them in a well-ventilated area for better safety.

Benefits of ceramic coating

Ceramic coating can offer your car a lot of benefits. First, it gives long-lasting protection, often up to 5 years against many contaminants, UV rays, and oxidation. Then its hydrophobic properties will repel water and dirt, making it easier for you to clean and maintain your car’s look. In addition, the ceramic coating makes your car’s paint shiny, creating a glossy and polished finish. Also, it can reduce the potential for small scratches and swirl marks.

Conclusion

In conclusion, taking care of your car with a ceramic coating at home is a satisfying and budget-friendly option that delivers lasting protection and eye-catching brilliance to your car. By following the step-by-step application guide and utilizing high-quality products like Nexgen Ceramic Spray, you’ll enjoy a hydrophobic, scratch-resistant, and glossy finish that not only repels contaminants but also reduces the potential for swirl marks and scratches, all while enhancing your car’s overall appearance and value.

Don’t miss the opportunity to give your cherished car the ultimate protection and shine it deserves, all achieved from the comfort of your own home.