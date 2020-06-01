Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $200K To NAACP

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds revealed that they have donated $200,000 to the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) following the murder of George Floyd. The Minnesota man death sparked protests across the country and prompted many celebrities to donate to NAACP and “Black Lives Matter”.

Reynolds posted a lengthy message on Instagram saying that they felt “ashamed” and that they will be teaching their children “about our bias, blindness and our own mistakes”.

The celebrity couple who married in 2012, said they have committed to raise their three children, James (5), Inez (3) and their newborn baby, “so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they’ll do their best to never inflict pain on another being”.

Lively and Reynolds wrapped up their statement by revealing their contribution to NAACP with a promise to “stay educated and vote in every local election”.

Many other stars pledged money to bail out protesters, including Chrissy Teigen, Seth Rogan and Steve Carell.