Celebrities Who You Probably Didn’t Realize Wear Wigs – 2020 Review

Contrary to popular belief, wigs aren’t meant to shame a person for having bad hair but instead help provide a more extravagant look. Well, we are in 2020 so that’s a perfectly normal thing to say.

While a wig was always meant to cover for one’s misfortune, we’re seeing wigs being praised and used to change one’s appearance without needing to go through an entire change.

But who was the first to start this trend? We cannot say for sure, but what we can say is that Celebrities have had a huge hand in it.

That’s why we’ve decided to write a list of the celebrities who you probably didn’t realize to wear wigs.

So, without further ado, let’s start.

1. Keira Knightley

The Pirates of the Caribbean star isn’t one that comes to mind when we speculate about celebrities wearing wigs.

But, she indeed does and it all started back in 2016. Kiera tragically suffers from a condition that comes from being a dedicated actor. This condition manifested itself back in 2016 after Knightley had gone through a lot of hair changes to suit movie roles.

The subsequent dying of hair had destroyed her hair follicles, and Kiera had to wear wigs ever since.

2. Gwen Stefani

When was the last time you heard about Gwen Stefani? The popular pop singer had been keeping a secret from the world ever since she was a child.

But she has been very open about it recently. Namely, Gwen Stefani has had problems with hair loss ever since 9th grade.

She had told a reporter that her problem is so big that she hadn’t seen her hair ever since. But thanks to wig technology, Gwen has managed to maintain a perfect yellow color throughout her career.

If you ever wondered how that’s possible, you do know.

3. Zendaya

There have been speculations whether or not Zendaya wears wigs ever since her first appearance on the red carpet. Seeing as the attractive actress/singer always draws the attention of the eyes, keeping it a secret was becoming less and less possible.

But in an interview in 2017 she came clean about it and was very proud of the fact that she modifies her look thanks to wigs.

Some of her most famous appearances have been on the 2017 Fashion Awards and the 2018 Met Gala where she had both times worn a wig.

4. Yara Shahidi

The gorgeous actress is famous for her natural looks and grounded persona, but is she known for wearing a wig?

There has been much debate whether or not her long bob is real or not, and that question was finally answered in 2018 during the VMAs.

But it wasn’t Yara that confirmed the speculations, it was her stylist.

Regardless, Yara was praised by the community for keeping it real and not ashamed for wearing a wig.

Wigs have never been more attractive. And while most guys certainly don’t agree with it, they are capable of so much more. Whether you’re after a long bob like Yara, curly, or a straight Brazilian, make sure to go at KlaiyiHair as they have it all.

5. Katy Perry

We’ve rarely seen Katy Perry in her natural look. The extravagant singer has always appeared in bright colors and strange outfits, whilst producing some of the bangers of the 21st century.

But for a very long time, Katy has appeared in a blue-ish purple. Many speculated whether Perry had worn a wig or this was indeed her hair.

But the speculation came to an answer when Katy had worn multiple styles in the same evening! This was during one of her concerts and it made perfect sense.

6. Katie Holmes

It’s nothing unheard of for Katie Holmes to look fabulous and gorgeous at the same time. But how about going from an event to an event with a different hairstyle?

That’s certainly something that the fans aren’t used to, and hundreds jumped on the conclusion that Katie was indeed wearing wigs. And indeed she was.

Katie says that there is nothing wrong with her natural hair. And she also says that she likes to wear wigs because they’re a quick-fix solution to image changes.

7. Lady Gaga

No surprise here, if there is one person that wears a wig that’s Lady Gaga.

We all know that fabulous Gaga is into all things weird and surprising. But does the new version of Gaga wear wigs? We can’t say for sure as it’s been some time since we’ve seen Gaga is a spectacular outfit.

While wearing wigs is nothing new to her, many fans cannot wait to see whether Gaga will come back to her natural self in the future.

8. Emilia Clarke

Daenerys Stormborn, First of Her Name, Mother of Dragons, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, and Khaleesi are some of the names that Emilia Clarke inherited the moment she got cast as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

We’ve seen Emilia Clarke acting the fines she’s ever acted during the last season of the show (despite the disappointment the season was), but many fans were left stunned when she appeared on live television the moment the show ended.

The fans weren’t expecting anything spectacular, but they also didn’t expect a short brown color hair. Seeing as Daenarys has one of the most iconic blond hairs in television, a complete parallel to her usual look left many of her fans flabbergasted.

9. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen not only wears wigs, but she also wears extensions. The news came around back in November last year when she lives streamed putting the extensions on.

Seeing as she had a natural bob before that, many fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that Chrissy also wears a wig. And she also confirmed the news later on that same day in a live Q & A.

10. Salma Hayek

Salma always looks spectacular on the red carpet, and she looks even more brilliant on the movie screen. Partly for that is her careful selection of hairstyles for each occasion. Many believed that Salma isn’t the type of person to wear a wig, but they certainly didn’t mind it.