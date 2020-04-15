Famous Celebrities You Didn’t Know Went To Rehab – 2020 List

With rehabilitation and a lot of effort involved, these celebrities managed to leave behind their vices, and today they are better than ever. Find out which stars are on this list. Luckily, all of them have overcome their addictions and moved on. So don’t be ashamed to ask for help and visit Briarwood Detox to get informed on the safest and most comfortable detox program in the Southwest.

1. Drew Barrymore

Due to the pressure of fame, she became immersed in an alcohol addiction when she was only 13 years old, which led to an overdose. Yes, you got that correctly: at 13 years old.

After eight months in rehab, Barrymore was able to overcome her little problem and resumed her acting career.

2. Jennifer Aniston

For starters, the actress had problems with tobacco, but then drinking became another danger to her health (separating from Brad Pitt surely did not help much).

Through intense rehabilitation, the actress managed to at least overcome her addiction to nicotine, which she keeps under control with exercise.

3. Robert Downey Jr.

Before his famous role in Iron man, he went through dark years in which substance abuse led to health problems and even some problems the law.

He has been in prison and in various clinics to overcome his addictions, and he finally did it! Despite missing great moments in his career and possible essential roles, he kept going. Applause fo him!

4. Eminem

The rapper had severe problems with drugs, especially Ambien, a drug that he says has stolen years of his memories and that he started using in 2002.

In 2007 he finally suffered an overdose that left him bedridden in the hospital. Since then, he has been kept clean, but it was not easy.

The singer describes his first months after rehabilitation as a “nebula” in which he truly felt lost, and that negatively affected his musical production.

5. Larry Hernández

This artist acknowledged having severe problems with alcohol since he was 16 years old, and it was not until almost 40 years old that he could give up drinking.

A few years ago, he had legal complications related to his addiction, and that was what prompted him to attend Alcoholics Anonymous. According to him, there he understood that he was a real addict, and he recovered.

6. Steven Tyler

The Aerosmith singer, one of the “toxic twins,” recently confessed to having drug addiction problems during his band’s heyday.

In 1986, when it seemed that his career was on the brink of the abyss, he decided to undergo rehabilitation. Finally, after having a relapse in 2009, he recovered and remains clean to this day.

7. Matt Damon

Cigarettes had this actor imprisoned until he saw a photo of him smoking one, and it was such an unpleasant image that he decided to leave it.

To quit tobacco, he opted for an alternative method: hypnosis. Through it, he accomplished his mission and inspired his friend, Ben Affleck, to do the same.

8. Ben Affleck

Inseparable friend of Matt Damon, he suffered worse problems with alcoholism and in October 2018 completed a 40-day treatment inside a clinic.

In 2001 and 2017, he had already tried to recover with similar treatments, but as he recently said: “Battling any addiction is a difficult and lifelong problem. It is a full-time commitment.”

Even though he divorced Jennifer Garner in 2017, they have a good relationship, and she is one of the people who cares most about the actor’s health. Besides, it reminds people that the essential thing in these situations is your family or loved ones.

9. Britney Spears

The artist spoke about how drugs affected her health while she was in her twenties and under the pressure of her hectic life of a mega pop star.

In 2007, after losing custody of her children, she separated from the entertainment world. She secluded herself in her home for two years, where her father helped her until she finally recovered.

10. Samuel L. Jackson

The famous actor abused substances since his college days. He contaminated his body with LSD, alcohol, and marijuana until many years later, specifically in 1991, when his 8-year-old daughter found him unconscious on the bathroom floor.

From that year on, he never again took up drug use and reached a better understanding of his art, he says. In fact, in 1994, he played what most consider his best role: Jules Winnfield in Violent Times.

11. Adele

In her early days as a singer, when she felt very anxious before going on stage, she got into the habit of taking something to calm herself down. Little by little, the addiction to alcohol was getting worse, and she presented herself to her recitals too – indisposed. Once, she even forgot her lyrics while singing.

She realized that the abusive consumption of this substance endangered her career since it affected her vocal cords, and the hangover ruined her shows. It was then that she underwent surgery to fix them and began to detoxify.

But it was her son’s arrival to the world that keeps her motivated to get away from her addiction. Good for her!

12. Keith Richards

The Rolling Stones guitarist has had (and continues to have) an extraordinary life, and of course, he has used all kinds of hard drugs.

Despite everything, he affirms that he does not regret that because it allowed him to compose his best hits. Still, he says he stopped using these kinds of substances a long time ago.

13. Daniel Radcliffe

While working on the most well-known and vital role of his career, Harry Potter, the actor had problems with alcohol consumption. Did you know that?

Radcliffe says that he found the solution in the healthy habit of walking and breathing fresh air, which he has practiced since 2015, the year in which he suffered the worst moment of his addiction.

14. Demi Lovato

Since she started her professional career when she was just eight years old, she has practically spent her entire life in show business. That has played against her since she became addicted to alcohol at only 17 years old.

Although she quit alcohol at 19, she has had severe relapses. She has also suffered severe problems with drug abuse, which led to an overdose and subsequent hospitalization this year. She has the intention to recover and walks that path. You can do it, Demi!

15. Ozzy Osbourne

Excessive drug use during the best time of his music career led to his expulsion from his band, Black Sabbath.

However, he recently confessed that his sex addiction was the worst thing that happened to him because he almost separated him from his wife, Sharon Arden.

16. Sting

The Police singer went through awkward moments during his career, as he used drugs and alcohol. His addiction even led him to end his relationship with his wife.

‘Every breath you take,’ probably one of his best-known songs, reflects a part of the deterioration of his life and health, according to the musician.

17. Slash

The Guns N’Roses guitarist had experimented with drugs since he was 12 years old, and it was not until 2006 when he was finally able to get up on stage sober. That was after years of embarrassing public scenes and health problems (from cardiac arrests to a 6-second clinical death from a heroin overdose).

Eventually, he overcame his addiction thanks to his wife, Perla Ferrar, whom he married in 2001.

18. Angelina Jolie

Beyond her extensive repertoire of heartbreak, the actress who played Lara Croft suffered from eating disorders and drug addiction in her youth.

She went through horrible times because of those substances, but before the filming of Tomb Raider, she had already kicked the bad kicked the old habits. She keeps fighting against eating disorders, though.