Celebrities Born On February 29th

February 29th comes once every four years so that makes a birthday even more special. Here’s the list of famous people born on the leap day.

Ja Rule, 44. The rapper was born in Queens, NY as Jeffrey Atkins. His debut was in 1999 with Venni Vetti Vecci and its single “Holla Holla”. Also, he heavily promoted the infamous Fyre Festival.

Dennis Farina, (1944-2013), an actor who was typically cast as a detective. Before becoming an actor he worked in Chicago PD for 18 years. He is best known for his role as detective Joe Fontana from “Law&Order”.

Tony Robbins (60), a motivational speaker, was born in Los Angeles, CA. He became famous for his four-day seminar “Unleash the power within” where attendees would walk barefoot on hot coal.

Giovanni Rivera (24), a YouTube star who became famous for creating the channel Gio&Eli, with his brother Elijah.

Some other people born today include Mark Foster, rock singer, Korede Bello pop artist, and Jesse Usher, TV actor.