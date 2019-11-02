CBD vs. THC Properties, Benefits and Side Effects

There are over 100 different chemical compounds known as cannabinoids found in marijuana. THC and CBD are the most known cannabinoids.

The marijuana compound known as cannabidiol is trending in popularity in the health and wellness community due to its alleged health benefits. Other researchers did a study suggesting that tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the main active ingredient in marijuana, is responsible for the plant’s therapeutic effects. It is also responsible for giving smokers a high sensation.

These compounds interact with our bodies through the endocannabinoid system but they have very different effects. According to cannigma, for those users who are considering CBD vs. THC for a medical issue, it is important to learn the differences, benefits and side effects.

CBD vs. THC: Properties

CBD Properties

It is a short form for cannabidiol, which is a compound found in the cannabis plant. This compound is known to alleviate anxiety and inflammation without getting a person high. The CBD and THC have different molecular structures, making them interact with CB1 and CB2 receptors different. It does not bind directly with the CB1 receptors, in fact, it can interfere with the binding of THC and the psychoactive effects.

THC Properties

Both CBD and THC work with receptors that release neurotransmitters in the brain. Tetrahydrocannabinol is the psychoactive compound in cannabis, it makes people feel “high.” Due to its molecular structure, tetrahydrocannabinol can bind directly with CB1 receptors. When this bond is created, the reaction sends signals to the brain causing the high effect.

CBD vs. THC Benefits

CBD is used to help with various conditions like:

Nausea

Depression

Seizures

Inflammation

Psychosis or mental disorder.

Inflammatory bowel disease

Anxiety

The common uses of THC include:

Appetite stimulant

Sleep and drowsiness

Euphoria and relaxation

Muscle relaxant

Painkiller

Anti-emetic

Glaucoma

CBD vs. THC Side Effects

One of the main reasons why CBD is widely accepted is because of its minimal side effects. According to the World Health Organization, it has very few, if any, known side effects. It is safe to use in large quantities. In case you consume it with other medications, the interaction may cause some mild side effects.

THC, on the other hand, carries a list of well-known side effects. These effects are not severe because they are caused by the compound psychoactive properties. Users may experience effects like

Increased heart rate

Red eyes

Memory loss

Problems with coordination

Dry mouth

Slower than average response, time

These risks may be higher for younger users whose brains are still in development.

Conclusion

THC and CBD are the most prominent cannabinoids found in the marijuana plant.Both hemp and cannabis produce CBD and THC. Cannabis has a higher concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol while Hemp has a higher concentration of CBD.

Both CBD and THC have medicinal benefits and are considered to be safe for use. Though similar in the therapeutic effects, the most essential difference to note is that THC will cause the user to experience the high feeling while CBD will not cause the high.

To some, the psychoactive effects of tetrahydrocannabinol could be a benefit, it all depends on the need of the user.