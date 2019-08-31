CBD vs. THC: Know the Significant Differences

As the wave of CBD products keeps coming, people are becoming increasingly curious about the benefits of this compound. Besides its growing popularity, many people still associate cannabidiol (CBD) with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). It’s time to clarify this once and for all.

CBD and THC are two natural compounds found in plants of the cannabis plant. CBD is primarily extracted from the hemp plant, whereas THC is more abundant in marijuana. One key similarity is that both compounds interact with your body’s endocannabinoid system. In this article, we’re going to go over the significant differences between CBD and THC.

What Is CBD?

CBD is a natural compound found in hemp plants. CBD interacts with your body by enhancing the effects of cannabinoids found in the body. These neurotransmitters are part of an extensive regulatory system called the “endocannabinoid system.” This system is responsible for regulating physical and emotional processes like mood and appetite.

What Is THC?

THC is the compound responsible for most of the effects associated with the plant. Like its cousin CBD, it also acts like the cannabinoid. THC works by stimulating brain cells to release a neurotransmitter called dopamine. This release then creates a feeling of euphoria.

How CBD and THC Are Different

1. Chemical Structure

Both THC and CBD share the same molecular structure- 30 hydrogen atoms, 21 carbon atoms, and 2 oxygen atoms. However, there is a minuscule difference in how the atoms are arranged.

Chemically, both CBD and THC interact with your cannabinoid receptors the same way. The interaction promotes the release of neurotransmitters in your brain. These carriers are responsible for transmitting messages between cells and organs.

2. Psychoactive Properties

There are two receptors in the human body that respond to cannabis: CB1 and CB2. Both of these receptors are part of the extensive endocannabinoid system, which you know by now helps regulate appetite, mood, as well as energy.

CB1receptors can be found in the central nervous system. On the other hand, CB2 receptors are found more in the peripheral nervous system.

Anything that affects CB1 receptors is more likely to be accompanied by the intoxicating effects because they affect the spinal cord and the brain. Anything that affects CB2 receptors will enhance the function of the ECS while remaining non-intoxicating.

Can you guess which is which? THC binds to CB1 receptors whereas CBD to CB2 receptors.

3. Legality

The legal issues surrounding CBD and THC are still evolving. Now that the farm bill has passed, hemp-derived CBD is now legal to grow, sell, and consume under federal law. However, all forms of marijuana-derived products are still illegal under federal law.

Things get a bit more complicated at the state level. Are you up for a brief lesson on laws surrounding controlled substances? For any substance to be considered entirely legal, it has to be legal under federal and state law. Although the new federal law states that CBD is legal, states still need to match it.

Many states have already passed marijuana-related laws making it legal to consume for medical purposes. Several states have even made recreational use of marijuana legal when it is still illegal federally. The laws are highly inconclusive when it comes to CBD and THC, but things are clearing up. If you are unsure of the laws in your state, a quick google search can clarify any concern.

