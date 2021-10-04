Introduction to CBD Tinctures, Topicals and Edibles – Which is Right for You?

For those interested in the difference between CBD tinctures, topicals, and edibles, this is the article to read.

CBD is somewhat of a hot topic in Canada at the moment. With everything that CBD is capable of and the sheer variety of products available, anyone can try a product that suits their needs.

Tinctures are some of the most popular products in Canada. Topicals, on the other hand, are some of the most unique. While edibles are by far the products that offer the most fun. According to this study, all three products are very popular in Canada.

But how do you know which is right for you? To answer this question, you will have to stick around and find out. With all that said, let’s start.

CBD Tinctures

No doubt you’ve heard about tinctures and what they offer. But for those of you unfamiliar with it, CBD tinctures are products that make the consumption of oil very easy. The thing to note with tinctures is that they come with a droplet that you can use to add a few drops of CBD oil under the tongue.

This sublingual consumption method proves to be very effective. But only if you keep the oil under the tongue for around a minute. This is all because of the simple thing called bioavailability rate. Different CBD products have different bioavailability rates.

Sublingually taking CBD is all about letting the mucus absorb the drops so they bypass the digestive tract. If Canadians don’t do that, it will take a lot more time for the CBD to take effect. This is the first characteristic of CBD topicals.

Another important characteristic to mention is the fact that dosing can be a problem. Namely, we cannot be 100% certain we’re getting the right dosage when adding drops under the tongue. Sure we can say that a few drops are enough, but we’ll never know for sure. That doesn’t happen with other products. While this isn’t something to wrap your head around too much, it is something to take note of.

An important thing to mention is that CBD tinctures aren’t necessarily oil. CBD oil is an extract from hemp, while tinctures also contain other ingredients such as another carrier oil. The reason why this is important is that some might confuse one with the other.

With tinctures, we can also infuse the product with various flavors for an overall better experience. While we get the same benefits from oil and tinctures, they’re essentially different products.

CBD Topicals

If the previous product uses the sublingual consumption method, this one is all about applying it to your skin. Thus, CBD topicals offer Canadians a very different consumption method. Topically applying CBD in creams and salves is very effective and Canadians have many choices of CBD comparison websites, such as this one. This is all because of the CB1 and CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system. These receptors help us experience the effects of cannabidiol.

They can be found throughout the body. But they also exist under our skin. Thus, topically applying CBD makes for a very effective consumption method. The bioavailability rate of CBD topicals varies. But what we do know is that it will take anywhere between 20 and 45 minutes.

In addition, CBD topicals work extremely well in relieving a lot of skin conditions such as acne, redness, and general inflammation. That makes CBD creams, salves, lotions, etc., very beneficial for your skin.

In addition to the other benefits we get from cannabidiol, we can safely assume that topicals provide us with something more, as opposed to oil. Using topicals is very simple.

All you need to do is simply add the product to the area of the body that experiences pain, inflammation, or shows patches of redness, acne, and more. This consumption method, as we already mentioned, is very effective.

But what are some of the advantages of using CBD topicals? Well, for starters, these products are ideal for Canadians that don’t want to actually ingest or inhale cannabidiol.

Although there are many products out there that provide Canadians with all kinds of flavors, some people don’t prefer the earthy taste of cannabidiol. When that’s the case, rubbing a bit of CBD cream is the way to go.

But probably the most important reason why Canadians prefer CBD topicals is the fact that they can implement topical products into their skincare regime.

CBD Edibles

Now we come to the last product, which is CBD edibles. Edibles are entirely different from both topicals and tinctures. Why? Well, because they provide Canadians with a different consumption method. The consumption method we’re talking about is, of course, orally ingesting the cannabidiol.

Edibles are cannabidiol-infused foods and beverages. Some of the most popular edibles include gummies, chocolates, and many other hard and soft candies. The whole point of edibles is to offer convenience and fun when taking cannabidiol.

Since these are essentially candies, it’s all about giving Canadians lots of options. Whenever browsing the market, you’ll see all kinds of edible products on display. More so, these products come in all flavors.

From tropical flavors such as banana, papaya, grapefruit, lemon, watermelon, etc., to other flavors such as mint and chocolate, there is enough for everyone to go around. More so, they’re convenient because they’re very easy to take. All you need to do is simply take a few gummies, and you’re good to go.

One thing to note about edibles is that the bioavailability rate isn’t great. Edibles are products that take the most time to take effect. If you’re thinking of taking your daily CBD in the form of edibles, expect to experience the effects in the next hour and an hour and a half.

Which Is Right For You?

So with all that out of the way, what product is right for you? Answering this question isn’t as easy as you might think. That’s because it all depends on the individual. Each product has its own sets of strengths and weaknesses; we already discussed those.

Canadians that are looking for a fun way to take cannabidiol should turn their attention to edibles. Those who are looking at rubbing CBD creams as opposed to adding drops should look at CBD topicals. And those who want to just get it over with should look no further than tinctures.

So, do take the time off your busy schedule and decide which one will be best for you. But don’t think too hard as CBD products are many and chances are you’ll try all of them at least once.