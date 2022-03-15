CBD Skin Care: 3 Things To Know 

There’s a lot of talk around Cannabidiol, better known as CBD, which is a natural compound extracted from marijuana and hemp plants. This trend began after the legalization of CBD, which was ruled not to have any psychoactive effects, unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

As a result, numerous CBD-infused products have emerged from lip balms, cleansers, sunscreens, moisturizers, masks, to name a few.

Before buying into the hype, you must be wondering whether using CBD is safe and reliable for skin disorders, acne, wrinkles, and fine lines.

Here’s a comprehensive guide on everything you need to know about CBD skincare products to enlighten you on this matter.

1. How Does CBD Work To Help Your Skin?

The endocannabinoid system ensures the skin remains balanced and healthy as it does in other body organs. This system comprises a complicated matrix of cell receptors that carry out functions, including oil production and pigmentation or melanocyte production, among other parts.

However, imbalance sometimes arises despite the efforts of the endocannabinoid system.

As a result, this results in skin problems such as hyperpigmentation and acne as well as skin aging caused by two main reasons, and these are;

It causes improper functioning of the endocannabinoid system due to inflammation.

Damage to the epidermis by free radicals.

Using CBD-infused skincare products helps in restoring balance, and with the research still ongoing, CBD is thought to help do this in different ways, and this includes;

Hydrate dry and dehydrated skin.

Lower inflammation and this consequently might help reduce redness, pain, and swelling caused by irritation and existing breakouts that arise from skin conditions such as psoriasis, rosacea, and eczema.

Produce an anti-aging effect due to its antioxidant properties, essential in promoting natural skincare.

Regulate sebum production due to CBD’s anti-inflammatory effect on the cells responsible for sebum production.

Reduce itching by obstructing sensation passing through nerve endings.

Using CBD-laced skincare products is considered safe by the World Health Organization, regardless of your skin type; further proof of why you should visit this site and get yourself a CBD-infused SUPANaturals skincare product.

2. How Can You Incorporate CBD Into Your Skin Care Routine?

CBD is incorporated today into different skincare products, from bath bombs, serums, body lotions, and face or body moisturizers. And to boost its effectiveness, it’s usually combined with other herbs, extracts, and ingredients.

Here are the different ways to can start using CBD skincare products for optimal effectiveness:

Add CBD Into Your Diet

You can also boost your skin’s health by incorporating CBD into your diet. The use of a CBD soft gel or powder might help with promoting balanced and healthy skin.

Use CBD As A Facial Oil

You can also use a CBD-laced skincare product by applying it to your face. An ideal time to apply the facial oil is just before you head to bed, and this will, in the long run, help brighten, hydrate, and soften your skin.

Use CBD When Taking A Bath

If you enjoy taking a hot bath to relax after a long day, it’ll be worthwhile to add CBD-infused skincare products also to enjoy the benefit it offers. In addition, these CBD bath bombs also contain calming minerals and oils that provide you with a synergistic effect.

3. How Can You Choose The Best CBD-Infused Skincare Product?

The FDA doesn’t have strict measures and policies that govern the CBD industry. Because of this, some manufacturers are employing devious marketing strategies to deceive unaware potential clients by claiming their skincare products that contain CBD even when that isn’t true.

To avoid falling victim to such companies, here’s a guide to help you choose the correct CBD-infused skincare product.

Check The Ingredient List

Some producers add the words “hemp” and “cannabis” on the ingredient list of their skincare products to misinform their potential clients that CBD is present. This trick to use the hemp plant’s other parts is solely meant to confuse you, and the product often doesn’t even contain any CBD.

With this in mind, here’s a general classification of CBD you need to know:

Full-spectrum CBD

It refers to extracts in which CBD is the main ingredient and contains minor levels of other cannabinoids such as THC, 1% or less. The presence of all these cannabinoids together is thought to help because they work best together. Because the THC level is deficient, you shouldn’t worry about experiencing any psychoactive effects.

CBD Isolate

This is a purified crystal CBD and doesn’t contain any other terpenes or cannabinoids such as THC.

Broad-Spectrum CBD

This means THC has been extracted to the lowest possible amount and contains small quantities of other terpenes and cannabinoids.

However, it’s important to note that there’s no supervision of these terms that you’ll find on skincare products.

Research The Company

Another thing to do before buying a skincare product is to examine the company selling it to confirm that it’s indeed using genuine CBD. Because you can’t tell this by simply reading the label, make sure first to do exhaustive research on the company. Doing this will help you know several crucial factors, such as the CBD’s potency.

You also want to know where the CBD was sourced because you want one extracted from organically grown hemp within the United States. This is crucial because regulations on the term “organic” differ from one country to another, and you want to be sure the soil in which the hemp was grown is entirely healthy.

Go For The Full-Spectrum CBD

The best skin care product is one that contains full-spectrum CBD, a formulation extracted from the whole plant material, and has all the minor cannabinoids such as CBC, CBN, CBG, and many others. It also contains other useful minerals, terpenes, omega fatty acids, flavonoids, minerals, and vitamins. When combined, your skincare product provides you with the best results.

Takeaway

Even though CBD-infused skincare products are nowadays available on the mainstream market, it’s easy to have reservations before buying and using them. Understandably to ease any concerns you might have; this guide has outlined everything you must know about CBD skincare products.

With these valuable insights, you’re in an excellent position to determine whether CBD skincare products are something you might consider using.