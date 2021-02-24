12 Ways CBD products can Improve your Health and Wellbeing – 2021 Review

CBD has revolutionized the wellness industry, and can be used in a variety of products from supplements to beauty products and more. Derived from the hemp plant, this chemical compound is non-psychoactive and interacts with our bodies’ natural endocannabinoid system to produce a range of benefits for health and wellbeing.

CBD can be taken in a variety of forms, depending on the type of relief you are looking for. As an everyday supplement, it can be ingested in the form of a capsule or gummy, or placed under the tongue in oil form and absorbed into the bloodstream directly. There are also CBD infused foods available such as chocolate bars, and topical balms and creams that infuse CBD into their formulations for use directly on the skin.

This natural hero is used in so many products to treat a variety of common ailments, and here are just 12 of the many ways that CBD can improve your health and wellbeing.

1. CBD can relieve stress

One of the most widely known uses for CBD is as a source of stress relief and boosting your mood. This is because it interacts with the parts of our brains that are responsible for regulating mood, emotions and the production of serotonin, a.k.a the happy hormone. This can produce a stress relieving effect and help us to feel better and more positive, perfect for those with high-pressured lives and who are struggling with their moods.

2. It is a great beauty ingredient

CBD and hemp have taken the beauty industry by storm, with a range of different CBD skincare and beauty products now available. You can check this on sites such as moonmotherhemp.com. Because of its anti-inflammatory and deeply moisturizing properties, it makes a fantastic addition to skincare products like cleansers, moisturizers and serums alike. It can even help to treat skin conditions such as acne as it can soothe and reduce redness. When it comes to beauty products, you can find CBD-infused primers, mascaras and lip balms too. For those wanting a more natural approach to their skincare or beauty regime, CBD is a great ingredient to look for.

3. It can be used to treat anxiety and depression

As mentioned earlier in this article, CBD can help to support the production of serotonin and regulate mood, making it a good product to use for support with anxiety and depression. This is because anxiety and depression are usually characterized by lower levels of serotonin and other hormones responsible for creating positive emotions. It is thought that CBD can assist with that, as well as ease anxious minds and help users stay in the present.

4. CBD is great for aiding sleep

If you have trouble sleeping or getting to sleep, then CBD can help you. Often sleep problems are down to high levels of stress and high-pressured jobs and lives. Due to its calming and stress relieving effects, it is perfect for helping users to wind down before bed and drift off to sleep.

5. It provides natural pain relief

CBD is naturally anti-inflammatory and soothing, so makes an awesome source of natural pain relief. For this purpose, many people take CBD as a supplement in a tincture under their tongues, or as a topical balm. When used as a topical product, it is just a matter of applying the balm to the affected area and waiting for the pain to subside as the CBD gets to work.

For sufferers of chronic pain and conditions like arthritis, CBD has become a natural alternative to medicinal pain relief.

6. It can help in lowering blood pressure

Because of the way that CBD interacts with our body’s endocannabinoid system, it can help to regulate the flow of blood around our bodies and also lower blood pressure due to its stress relieving properties.

7. CBD can be used to soothe menstrual symptoms

For people who menstruate, their monthly period can bring with it a host of different symptoms, including:

Fluctuations in mood

Stomach cramps

Back pain

Skin breakouts

CBD is a versatile natural remedy for all of these symptoms, as it can soothe pain, help balance moods and treat any breakouts.

8. It can be used to treat seizure disorders

For those suffering with seizure disorders such as epilepsy, CBD offers a potential natural solution to avoiding seizures. Research is still ongoing but the initial indications show that it is a viable option for many.

9. It can boost your immune system

The body’s endocannabinoid system contributes to helping the brain and body maintain a state of homeostasis, in other words, balance. This means that taking CBD regularly can give your immune system a boost and help the body regulate its natural processes.

When our bodies are in top working condition, we are in a better place to fight off any illnesses and bacteria that may enter the body, and taking supplements such as CBD can help hugely in achieving this.

10. CBD can aid weight loss

CBD has also been associated with weight loss, as one of the processes it helps to regulate is hunger. For people wanting to lose weight and regulate their appetite, CBD can be a good tool to use to help balance out cravings and food-related anxiety.

11. CBD can be used to support brain health

Research is being carried out on the effects of CBD in not only supporting regular brain function, but also helping to repair it. People who suffer from neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease may benefit from CBD, as it is thought that it could help slow down the rate of deterioration. It’s anti-inflammatory properties can also help to reduce swelling and inflammation that is commonplace with neurodegenerative diseases too.

12. It provides relief to cancer patients

We’ve all heard of medical marijuana that is often prescribed to cancer patients to ease the side effects of chemotherapy. Well, it may be that CBD is the compound in the marijuana plant that is responsible for those soothing effects. It can help to ease feelings of nausea, headaches and chronic pain.

There is still so much more research to be done on this plant compound, and in the future there will be a wealth of confirmed benefits of using CBD as a supplement and natural treatment for a number of common ailments. And there are more benefits than what we have even listed here – the future of CBD is bright indeed.