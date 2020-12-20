Will CBD Products Cause You to Gain Weight – 2021 Guide

Are you someone who follows all the recent developments in the wellness and health world? Are you someone who lives a healthy lifestyle, but needs a boost to your current health regimen? Nonetheless, if you struggle with general health difficulties and chronic conditions, maybe you simply want to address them in a natural and safe way? If any of these things say something about you, the chances are good that you have already heard about CBD. What is it anyway?

Cannabidiol is a natural compound, very popular nowadays, due to its beneficial effects. It is one of many cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. The uses of CBD approved by the “Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are treating some forms of epilepsy and specific causes of seizures. Other ones are off-label, but they’re still worth trying. Different researches show that it could be a promising treatment for numerous health problems such as chronic pain, anxiety, depression, heart and brain issues.

What’s different about CBD compared to other related compounds is the fact that it doesn’t create an addiction, since it doesn’t cause a high after the consumption. How is this possible? This compound isn’t marijuana-based, it is actually derived from hemp, which is why the effects are somewhat different. Its job is to reduce inflammatory molecules, stimulating pain receptors in a way that reduces the negative effects certain conditions are causing, and it seems like CBD is a great employee, working for your mental, physical health and your overall well-being!

Considering the number of benefits this compound provides, it’s no surprise that new ones are being discovered every day. Consumers are noticing certain changes that are linked to the CBD usage and they’re trying to spread the word so that others know what to expect.

One of the recently asked questions was, can CBD cause you to gain weight?

In the past, there have been several proofs of losing weight due to consuming products that consist of this compound. But are there any signs of quite the opposite?

According to S7DAW, having an increase in appetite has been linked to marijuana consumption so far, along with the “stoned” effect. A high percentage of consumers have reportedly felt significantly increased hunger, a few hours after consuming it. This is why the very question came to mind of CBD users too, although CBD shouldn’t be mistaken for THC in marijuana, since they have some similarities but are mainly different.

The number of researches on this topic increases, trying to explain uncertain and new phenomena people tend to experience. There’s a point of confusion when it comes to weight loss and weight gain, since some of the users reportedly felt the increase in appetite, while others felt the decrease. What’s the real truth?

Preliminary studies show that CBD does cause some metabolic changes, mainly beneficial. It targets and activates the receptors in the central nervous system. This is exactly the point where a link between the activation of the fat receptors and the consumption of cannabinoid products can be found.

However, these receptors are working in your favor, turning the bad, white abdominal fat into brown fat, making you burn more calories as a result of boosting your metabolism. This means that a natural compound like CBD can easily become a strong ally for fighting obesity and other weight-related problems. These problems can even be life-threatening, such as diabetes, high cholesterol or high blood pressure. Cannabinoid can tremendously affect them and reduce the detrimental effects on human health, by simply stimulating the fat receptors.

Still, as a result of affecting other conditions people experience, such as nausea, fatigue, strong headaches and other chronic pain symptoms, there could be some cases of appetite improvement. This comes as a natural response from your body, that’s become pain-free, more relaxed and back to it’s normal functioning. Since CBD products relax the whole human organism, it also relaxes the digestive tract. Logically, this will positively affect your mood, improve your sleep and finally, improve your appetite in the long run.

It’s important to address the reasons for appetite loss. Chronic pain is responsible for the negative effects on human’s mind and body, which is exactly why people don’t have a need to eat when they experience severe pain. This is due to the body’s reaction to pain. The mind and the body recognize chronic pain as danger, therefore releasing certain substances and hormones such as adrenaline which is proven in slowing the digestion and preparing the body for coping with stress. When the pain symptoms are prolonged, the appetite stays lowered. This doesn’t have to be only due to physical pain, since the appetite loss is closely related to depression and other mental conditions. When the body is relieved from pain, and the mind is relieved from stress, anxiety or negative emotions, the logical outcome will be – a normal appetite.

Compared to the THC from marijuana, where the immediate hunger has been noticed after the consumption, with CBD there’s a subtle, extended appetite improvement. This means that you won’t feel the hunger 30 minutes or one hour later, but you probably will after a few hours or a couple of days.

The science behind this is the CBD’s ability to affect our endocannabinoid system. What’s that? It’s a biological system responsible for regulating and balancing numerous processes in the body – body’s immune response, fertility and appetite. It consists of two types of receptors, CB1 in the nervous system and CB2 in the peripheral nervous system. Enzymes on the other hand, break down endocannabinoids after they’re done functioning.

Why is this significant for us? CBD products affect our appetite by first affecting our endocannabinoid system. They cause medical and therapeutic improvements, which then result in a better appetite.

However, despite the certain cases of appetite improvement both in adults and children, this area still hasn’t been researched enough. This means that that CBD is likely to affect different people in different ways. Clinical studies are yet to show the exact percentage of the weight gain related cases compared to the weight loss ones.

The truth is, if we take two different people in chronic pain, with two different personalities, after taking CBD and after being pain-free, one can feel relaxed, with a feeling of balance, with no need for food intake. On the contrary, the other can also feel relaxed, but relieved from outside factors such as gastrointestinal issues, headache or any other problem, they might feel comfortable and happy to be able to finally eat! This is the difference we were talking about.

It’s all about personal experience and listening to your body. What is your experience with CBD oil? Have you tried it yet?