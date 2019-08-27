CBD Oil for Migraines – Use, Risk, Benefits

Most adults in the modern world will experience migraines at some point in their lives. This is mainly because migraines are a hereditary condition which means even if you haven’t directly suffered from it, you most likely know someone who has.

Diagnosis is mainly based on family history as well as symptoms like headaches, difficulty speaking, vomiting and more. Most migraine sufferers find little help from pharmaceutical drugs, which is why a growing number of people are resorting to Cannabidiol, also known as CBD oil. The question however is; can CBD oil cure migraines or is it just a temporary solution and an excuse to get high?

What is CBD Oil?

There’s a common misconception than CBD oil is marijuana, but that’s not necessarily the case. Cannabidiol is an isolated extract which has over a thousand chemical compounds from the marijuana plant. According to research, this oil can relieve pain, migraines, anxiety and a number of other symptoms without the adverse side effects of pharmaceutical drugs. Plus, research strongly supports CBD oil’s ability to ease chronic pain. Unlike marijuana, CBD oil won’t make you ‘high’ and there is no dependence potential whatsoever.

Use

According to iCannabis.com.au, those who’ve used CBD for migraines say it only takes 3 to 4 drops of the oil to eliminate migraines and it works within 10 to 15 minutes. Others say using the oil can cause migraines to disappear altogether. According to research, CBD oils start off by shortening migraine attacks which normally last 4 – 72 hours to just a few minutes.

How does it work?

The endocannabinoid system and receptors within the human body are linked to the body like lock and key. The endocannabinoid system plays a huge role in immune function which explains why CBD oil can relieve pain and inflammation. Other users suggest that all it takes are a couple of drops under the tongue to alleviate nausea induced by migraines.Despite the many testimonials on the healing powers of CBD oil, it’s important to note that if you’re thinking of using it for migraine relief, then you should consult with your healthcare provider or doctor. Also, keep in mind that the accessibility of CBD oil is quite limited and should be used cautiously.

Risks and side effects

For the most part, CBD oil is considered safe for human use. However, a type of CBD oil with a component known as THC may cause side effects such as increased heart rate, anxiety, and other psychotic symptoms. Pure CBD oil without THC is safe but using it with other medicines can either make those medicines less effective or dangerous. That’s why it’s advised to use extreme caution when taking CBD oil. Some researchers have argued that CBD oil even without THC can cause side effects which include tiredness, diarrhea, changes in appetite, weight gain and weight loss but only in the first few days of using it.

Benefits

Apart from curing migraines, there are many other benefits to using CBD oil. In addition to alleviating migraines and chronic pain, CBD oil has been recommended for people suffering from sicknesses like cancer, arthritis and many others. One report said that short term use of CBD oil can even reduce the frequency of muscle spasms in a person who suffers from multiple sclerosis. Conditions such as anxiety and depression have been minimized by the use of Cannabidiol as it works for many as an anti-depressant. It also helps with insomnia by triggering a sensation of relaxation. Overall, CBD oil is more beneficial than harmful as it also fights against oxidative stress and can highly improve your heart health as well as protect against some forms of cancer.

Conclusion

Although there’s a growing body of research on the health benefits of CBD oil, additional clinical studies and trials are required to establish it’s efficacy for long term use. With that said, there’s no denying that CBD oil shows a lot of promise and it has a lot to contribute to the medical field. It has benefits for both mental, physical and emotional health that are obvious regardless of the social connotations that often come with using acceptance anything cannabis-related.