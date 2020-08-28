What Is CBD Oil for Horses & Is It Worth Your Money – 2020 Tips

If you own a horse, then you know how beautiful and strong this fascinating animal is. You also know that it can get rather sensitive health-wise, which is why you are always trying to make sure that you are doing what’s best for your equine. As the owner of the animal, you are the one responsible for its nutrition, level of activity, and health in general.

While you always want the very best for your animal, you are not rather keen on spending your money on all kinds of products, the majority of which won’t do anything for their health at all. You are probably tired of all those advertisements, claiming that one product or the other is magical for your equine’s well-being. The tiredness stems from the fact that you aren’t really sure whether the advertisements are lying or telling the truth.

This goes for any product on the market that seems to be related to the health of your horse, but I cannot help but wonder what it is that you think about CBD oil. I’m guessing you haven’t given it much thought, especially since the whole concept is rather new, but also due to the reasons mentioned in the last paragraph. If you have made a few wrong choices of products in your life, then it’s no wonder you are so reluctant to try out this new one.

Whether you are ready to try it or not, you are definitely getting curious, aren’t you? I mean, this is cannabis we’re talking about here and we’re putting it in the same sentence with horses. That must spark your interest, which is why I’ve decided to explain what CBD oil actually is and help you decide whether it is worth your money.

What Is CBD Oil For Horses?

If you took the time to read a little bit about Cannabidiol, then you have found that it is a substance derived from cannabis Sativa plants. It’s important for our topic since it is the main ingredient of the CBD oil that is made for your horses. It boasts a lot of health-beneficial properties and all of those have a hugely positive impact on your equine.

Before we get into that, though, there is one thing that needs to be made clear. I suppose you must get at least a little bit worried when putting cannabis and horses in the same sentence. Your mind is bound to make certain associations that can lead you to believe that this substance can cause damage to your animal’s health. Let me put that mind at ease.

Unlike a different substance found in cannabis and called THC, Cannabidiol is not psychoactive, meaning that it won’t have any adverse and toxic effects on your horse. You need to understand that this substance has been thoroughly researched before it began to be used in the production of CBD oil for animals. All the researches have shown that the product comes with a lot of benefits and with next to no side effects.

Just like some other types of products found at Holistapet and similar places, CBD oil is used as a dietary supplement for your horse. This supplement can boost the animal’s overall well-being by addressing certain symptoms that might arise from some underlying medical conditions. For example, it can treat pain and inflammation, increase appetite, reduce vomiting and diarrhea symptoms, as well as alleviate the symptoms of anxiety.

Can Your Horse Get High?

Since you’ve gotten this far in this article of ours, we can presume that you can have proper knowledge about the cannabis plant and its compounds. To be precise, there are around 200 of them. However, the two main ones are THC and CBD. So, you can presume which one of these two has the prime spot in CBD products. That doesn’t mean that the product will not consist of a smaller percentage of THC

When it comes to people, there are a lot of different percentages you can choose from. So, when you know that CBD products can have a percentage of THC in it, the question is, can your horse get high? The answer is no, it cannot. Especially if you have chosen the product that has a lower percentage of THC in it. You can see this percentage on every package, so there are no uncertainties surrounding your decision.

Is Size Important?

As you are perfectly aware, animals come in a wide array of different sizes. Naturally, the same goes for horses. In case you have a big horse, you will need to use a lower dosage than you are using. The reason is that bigger animals have a much slower metabolism and they don’t have the need to use a larger dosage. By having a slower metabolism, a bigger horse can move around with spending much less of its energy.

Let us provide you with an example. Human’s usual heart rate is 70 – 80 beats per minute. At the same time, the cat’s average heart rate is 150 – 200 per minute. This alone should provide you with an idea about the whole idea behind the dosage you can give to animals, horses in this case.

Is It Worth Your Money?

When you find high-quality CBD oil, you can expect it to cost some money. That doesn’t mean, though, that you will need to spend a fortune in order to be able to give this product to your animal. Still, you must be wondering whether even spending a penny is worth it. If you have been paying close attention to what I have been saying above, then it must be clear to you that CBD oil is an amazing dietary supplement. In other words, it’s definitely worth every penny.

The Bottom Line

We can see that the CBD oil pet market is booming in the last couple of years. It maybe sounds silly to think about giving your pet a CBD oil. However, we assure you that your pet can have multiple benefits of using CBD oil. It has a positive effect on a plethora of different conditions like enchasing digestive health, lowering inflammation, and reducing anxiety.

Even though we can see that CBD can be really good for your pet, there are no studies that can back this claim. However, when you actually see that your pet, horse in this situation, is better after using CBD, there is no need for studies or reports. The main thing that can provide you with these claims is that every mammal has an endocannabinoid system.

So, it makes perfect sense to know that every human and animal can have positive effects from using CBD oil. There is no harm at all to give CBD oil to your horse. These products have excellent safety and don’t have any downsides at all. The only thing you need to be aware of is that you should buy these products from a credible seller or a veterinarian. We hope that you will find our article useful and that it will have a say in your future decision.