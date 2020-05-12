CBD Gummies Benefits For Seniors – 2020 Guide

As you approach retirement, you start to think about the ways you plan to enjoy your free time, but aches, pains, and fatigue may prevent you from living life to fullest during your golden years. Arthritis makes bending over in the garden or swinging a golf club more difficult, and a morning romp with the grandkids may wipe you out for the rest of the day.

In addition to the physical challenges of getting in all the things that you dreamed of doing during retirement, the country is now on lockdown for the foreseeable future due to a pandemic more severe than anyone who is alive today remembers. In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, everyone in the country is being asked to keep social distance or stay home, and it is especially dangerous for senior citizens to be out and about.

This is a temporary issue, but it should be addressed because of the serious implications for seniors, who may already have a difficult time getting out and maintaining social relationships without the self isolation requirement putting a damper on things. In this article, we will examine ways that the best CBD gummies and other products can help seniors get through this difficult time, and ways it can help them enjoy life to the max when we are again free to roam.

During Self-Isolation

Most of the problems that arise with self-isolation during a quarantine also apply to life in general for some seniors. One of the biggest complaints people have as they age is that a sense of isolation keeps them from enjoying the time they now have on their hands. When this crisis is over, don’t forget these important ways you can continue to take care of yourself as life slows down.

Use CBD Gummies to Combat Emotional Challenges

You may not feel like doing anything when you can’t leave the house or see your loved ones. It is awfully difficult to feel like there is even a reason to get out of bed if your kids are dropping supplies and groceries at the door without even so much as a kiss on the cheek hello. It is imperative, however, that you maintain some semblance of a routine during this time.

Of course social distancing may lead to some depression, but a lack of routine can send you spiraling down at a rate that will be difficult to get a grip on if you are not careful. Even if your routine simply involves getting out of bed at the same time every day, brushing your teeth, and eating breakfast before you sit down to binge some shows on Netflix or read your favorite book for the tenth time, you need to keep doing it.

CBD gummies can help support your determination to keep routine despite depression, anxiety, and loneliness first by combating those feelings, and second by maintaining balance in your body. CBD works with your body’s endocannabinoid system to create homeostasis in every other system in your body, including those that regulate emotions and your sleep/wake cycle.

Use CBD Products to Help You Keep Moving

In order to protect yourself and your immune system, you need to take care of your emotions, but you also need to keep moving. Long periods of inactivity can make your joints stiff and your muscles sore, which makes it even harder to be motivated to move. The only way to break the cycle is to start moving.

Taking CBD products like gummies and oils, or using CBD topicals to treat sore muscles, can help you keep moving even when you just are not feeling it. Studies have shown that CBD reduces inflammation and pain, and helps relax stiff joints so you can be more pain free when you move.

If you live in an area where it is safe to go outside, then take advantage of the therapeutic effects of nature and go for a walk. Get some sunshine if you can. If it is too risky to spend time outside, try to develop your own home exercise routine. There are resources online to help you figure out low impact exercises that are safe to do home alone.

CBD Will Promote Better Sleep

When you are doing a lot of nothing, it can be pretty difficult to get to sleep at night. Idleness, boredom, anxiety, aches and pains, and lack of routine can all contribute to tossing and turning through the night.

According to Verma Farms, taking CBD products for sleep helps you get more rest by balancing out your sleep/wake cycle, and relaxing your mind and body for a better night’s sleep. Their analgesic and antiinflammatory properties help you fall asleep and stay asleep with less pain, less tossing and turning. Wake up every morning feeling refreshed and ready to keep your routine.

After Self-Isolation

Once the spread of COVID-19 is no longer a major public health threat, you can get out and enjoy the company of others without fear. Make sure you do not forget the principles that applied to your time in isolation, however, as they may also be issues when you aren’t required to self isolate. Keep a routine, find ways to move every day, and do your best to get the rest you need.

Having an active lifestyle can bring on a whole new set of problems, as you may tire faster and develop aches and pains in muscles you didn’t know existed. CBD can help with these problems too, as its healing and balancing properties are effective whether you are cooped up in your house or out in the park with your grandkids.

Final Thoughts

Talk to your doctor before starting to take CBD, as it can cause blood thinners and other drugs to build up in your system. You may need to adjust your dose accordingly. When starting CBD, start with the lowest dose, then work your way up to what is right for you.