Top 3 Reasons To Try CBD For Anxiety in 2020

Heartbeat, sweaty palms, jumping thoughts: for those living with an anxiety disorder, these unwanted symptoms can make everyday life difficult. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), one in three people in the world lives with anxiety disorder, making it the most common mental disorder in the world. For those living with anxiety, finding a safe way to manage symptoms is an important issue.

Rapid medication against anxiety can instantly alleviate stress, but it is addictive. Medicines for long-term treatment can help reduce symptoms over time, but they are not useful for everyone.

CBD has recently attracted attention as an alternative or complementary method of treating anxiety.

What is anyway, CBD? Cannabidiol (CBD) is a compound derived from a plant called Cannabis sativa. Research on CBD is still at an early stage, but more and more studies show that it can be used to get rid of it. The uniqueness of cannabidiol is that it can help people cope with anxiety with almost no side effects.

How Does The CBD Work For People With Anxiety?

As mentioned earlier, CBD works well for people with an anxiety disorder. But how exactly does it work?

It is believed that low serotonin levels, a substance found in the human system, are the main reason people suffer from anxiety.

Helping to increase the production of this substance can help reduce anxiety.

In the past, it has been shown that CBD can be used to increase serotonin production in animals.

Such evidence suggests that CBD alters the transmission of 1a serotonin receptor signals and creates anti-anxiety effects in patients.

Although this issue has not yet been thoroughly investigated, CBD manufacturers, like alphagreen.io, are focusing on ongoing research to help people with anxiety disorders.

Top 3 Reasons To Try CBD For Anxiety

Some studies have shown that cannabis can help with anxiety. Others have suggested that worry is a risk factor for the recreational use of cannabis herb, or that using cannabis herb may make a person more vulnerable to anxiety.

People interested in managing their anxiety with CBD Oil should only look at cannabis research, not at generalised medical marijuana research. While there is less research on cannabis, in particular, it does speak volumes.

CBD vs. SAD and PTSD

A small study in 2010 showed that cannabis could reduce symptoms of social anxiety in people with a social anxiety disorder (SAD). Brain scans of participants revealed changes in blood flow in the brain area associated with stress.

In this study, cannabis not only made participants feel better but also altered their brain response to anxiety.

The 2016 study also examined whether cannabidiol could reduce symptoms of PTSD and sleep anxiety in a child with a history of trauma. The researchers found that cannabis reduces a child’s stress and helps him sleep.

CBD vs. Social Anxiety

A 2011 study also showed that cannabis could reduce social anxiety. In this study, the researchers focused on cannabis to treat anxiety-related to public speaking.

CBD and Anti-anxiety Effects

Studies published in 2014 showed that CBD oil has anti-anxiety and antidepressant effects on animal models.

Analysis of subsequent studies conducted in 2015 also showed that CBD oil is a promising treatment for many forms of anxiety, including panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, generalised anxiety disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The report, however, warns that data on the long-term use of CBD is limited. While research indicates the vital role of cannabidiol in treating short-term anxiety, little is known about its long-term effects or how it can be used as a long-term treatment.