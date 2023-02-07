9 Fascinating CBD Facts You May Not Know

CBD (cannabidiol) is a powerful compound that has been getting a lot of attention over the last few years.

Evidence suggests that CBD could provide a natural boost thanks to the way it manipulates the human endocannabinoid system. But, with CBD research still in its early stages, there’s a lot of misinformation and confusion surrounding CBD, its legality, and uses.

Experts predict that the value of the global CBD market will reach $59.3 billion by 2030.

If want to know more about CBD and what it can do, keep reading for some fascinating CBD facts!

1. CBD Comes in Many Forms

CBD is one of many different compounds found in cannabis plants. Most often, manufacturers extract CBD from hemp plants to produce all kinds of CBD products. Most people are familiar with CBD oil. But you can also find CBD in the form of capsules, tinctures, topical creams and lotions, cosmetics, edibles, and concentrates.

2. You Can Use CBD Topically or Internally

Since there are many CBD products, it follows that there are all kinds of different ways to use this cannabis compound. But across the board, these fall into two distinct methods: internal consumption or topical application.

Foods, capsules, drops, oral sprays, and the like are all made for internal use. When consumed in this way, the bloodstream absorbs CBD via glands in the mouth and under the tongue, taking it to the liver where it is then metabolized.

Lotions, cosmetics, and some oils are for topical use. Applying these CBD products onto the skin allows them to enter the bloodstream. They can then interact with cannabinoid receptors throughout the body.

Internal consumption usually provides longer-lasting effects than topical use. That said, topical application may be better for providing targeted relief.

3. CBD Makes You Feel Good, Not “High”

Unlike the psychoactive compound THC, using CBD won’t get you “high”. Research does suggest, though, that the other compounds in some types of CBD may provide a mild uplifting sensation.

As well as CBD, full-spectrum CBD contains compounds such as flavonoids and terpenes and a tiny (less than 0.3 percent) amount of THC. These compounds then work together with the CBD to stimulate the “entourage effect”. Researchers think that this is one of the reasons why many people find CBD helpful in reducing stress and anxiety.

The entourage effect suggests that full-spectrum types of CBD may work best. Although, CBD isolate (which contains only CBD) could still produce beneficial effects.

4. CBD Is Legal in Most States

CBD is legal in many parts of the world, including the United States. In 2018, the US Congress passed and signed a law that removed hemp from the federal Controlled Substances Act. This legalized CBD on a federal level. But not all states have removed hemp from their list of controlled substances. This means that the legality of full-spectrum CBD products varies across states.

5. CBD Products Can Cause a Positive Drug Test

Something else to bear in mind with full-spectrum CBD products and even those labeled as THC-free, is that they can still contain trace amounts of THC. And that means that it is possible to test positive for THC after using some types of CBD.

For those of you concerned about passing an upcoming drug test, check third-party lab results provided by the CBD vendor. This can help clarify whether the product you’re taking contains THC. Third-party lab reports detail the cannabinoid content of the product as well as any other contaminants that may be present.

6. You Don’t Need a Prescription for CBD

Unlike many other medications, including opioid-based painkillers and tranquilizers, you don’t need a doctor’s prescription to buy CBD products. This makes it an accessible option for anyone looking for potential relief from a variety of conditions, including chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety.

7. You Can Buy CBD Online and In-Store

If you’re keen to try this compound but aren’t sure where to buy CBD, the good news is that it’s becoming more widely available every year.

For many people, the most convenient option is to buy CBD online. Online retailers provide fast access to far more CBD products and manufacturers. This ensures that you can find everything you need online, from CBD distillate to oils, creams, and gummies.

That said, CBD shops are popping up all over the States if you prefer to browse and buy CBD in person. Various pharmacies, health food stores, and other retailers are also getting in on the CBD action so it’s now easier than ever to find the right CBD products for you.

8. CBD Is Well-Tolerated and Non-Addictive

As with pretty much any medication, OTC remedy, or supplement, CBD does come with the possibility of mild side effects. A small percentage of patients have reported symptoms such as diarrhea, fatigue, and irritability after taking CBD. Although, these are rare and not often problematic in most cases.

As well as being well-tolerated by the vast majority of people, CBD is non-addictive. The World Health Organization (WHO) and FDA have also declared CBD safe for human consumption.

9. CBD May Also Help Your Pets

There’s a strong possibility that CBD could also help your pets with various ailments, including inflammation, pain, and anxiety.

Extensive research shows that the endocannabinoid system plays a similar role in animals as it does in humans. And, while more studies are necessary to test the safety of CBD products for pets, there’s a growing body of evidence to suggest that CBD could be a very effective solution.

Fascinating CBD Facts

As these CBD facts show, there’s a lot more to this compelling compound than many people realize.

And, as scientific research into CBD progresses, we’re sure to see even more uses for CBD products as well as more availability and acceptance.

Want more tips, tricks, and updates? Check out our other blog posts for all the latest on everything from diet pills to dating coaches!