Cate Blanchett Gets A Vacuum Cleaner From Her Hubby For Anniversary

Cate Blanchett (51) and Andrew Upton (54) have been married for 23 years. Cate met fellow Aussie Andrew on the set of a TV show, in 1996. He proposed three weeks later. They married the following year and spent a decade living in Brighton in Sussex before moving back to Sydney. They formed their own film company together called “Dirty Films”.

The two-times Oscar winner renamed their romantic day the ­”microwave anniversary”: “My first wedding ­anniversary my ­husband gave me a vacuum cleaner and then he gave me a mixer. It used to be silver and gold but now that list includes coffee makers and irons and gone is the sense of getting to the gold and diamond anniversary. Now it’s the microwave anniversary. It’s so less romantic now and timeless”.

“Lord of the Rings” star has been homeschooling their four children ages from 5 to 18 and admitted that she’s having a hard time: “We did have a meltdown on Sunday, the kids are all homeschooled and I think it all struck us between 9 am and 11:30 am that we had all been locked in and not seen another human being for seven weeks. It was like we were in deep space and could not get off the spaceship. I was frightened someone was going to eat someone”.