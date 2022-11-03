Best Online Casinos in Canada

Online gambling is a major industry in Canada. It has been legal since 2009. Some institutions regulate the rules of the industry on the local level. That is why you can find many web casinos for your entertainment. However, the question is, are they all trustworthy?

Canadian gambling fans, here comes the great news! You only need to spend a little bit of time trying to find the best web platform to bet on. Instead, check out the Casino Zeus website. It has all the information in one place. Its expert team finds out top Canadian real money casinos are reliable, provide many convenient cash-out and deposit options, offer many games only from well-known gaming soft operators, and perform fairly. Here players from Canada can see lists of quality platforms that have local licensing and are legal to bet on.

Canadian Online Casino List 2022

The https://casinozeus.net/ team has prepared a list of the most proven Canadian Internet casinos:

Casino Deposit in CAD Welcome Bonus Number of Games EvoSpin 45 2,000 CAD plus 200 free spins 1,000+ GoldenStar 30 2,000 CAD plus 200 free spins 1,000+ KaiserSlots 10 110 CAD up to 200% 700+ RoyalVegas 5 up to 2,000 CAD 1,500+ KingBilly 10 250 free spins plus up to 2,000 CAD 5,000+ 10Bet 15 up to 300 CAD and 25 free spins 750+ Platinum Play 1 55 free spins + up to 800 CAD 1,500+ Jackpot City 1 800 Free spins and up to 1,600 CAD 1,500+ Euro Palace 5 Up to 600 CAD 1,500+

Regulatory Authorities of Canadian Provinces

All of the top Canadian casinos operate on legal grounds. Each province in the country has its regulatory organization that controls the sphere and helps players feel more secure because their personal data and all transactions are protected from fraud. The most popular institutions are:

Kahnawake Gaming Licence in Quebec. Alcohol and Gaming Commission in Ontario or AGCO. It currently licenses all the gaming industry in the province. British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission.

These four regions are the most popular for this kind of entertainment. However, each of them has some differences, and one thing is common for all. Any Canadian citizen can legally start betting if they come of age. Otherwise, it is restricted to playing a Canadian online casino and creating an account.

Obtaining an Online Casino Licence in Canada

To get an online casino in Canada running legally, you must obtain permission from the authorities of at least two provinces. Otherwise, your gambling website would be considered a local one and can function legitimately in one area. Another aspect of the venture is that:

A casino has to have a great and trustworthy reputation among its users. It also has to provide a secure space for bettors to perform all transactions and other operations without being unsure about the safety of their personal data. A platform suitable for licensing provides various payment methods, so bettors can cash out and deposit quickly and with little fees. Cooperating with top suppliers of gaming software can engage more users and increase the level of reliability.

To ensure the online casino’s legitimacy, each owner must be prepared for checking from the regulating institution. However, it is possible to earn an excellent reputation via a customer care unit. If an online resource has fast and non-stop assistance for its bettors, it can increase its popularity at once.