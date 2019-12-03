Casino Games Using Strategic Gameplay

There’s no denying that a good dose of luck will take you a long way in the world of casinos, but it would be a mistake to overlook the importance of strategic gameplay – especially when playing poker or blackjack.

Luckily, you can find plenty of tried and tested strategies online for a range of different casino games that you can start putting in to practice as soon as you start playing.

All you need to do is find a reputable online casino that offer the games you wish to play. There are plenty of online resources, like https://casinopilot.ca/ that can help you find the best online casino in Canada so you can get started straight away.

Roulette

We mentioned using strategic play for skill-based games like blackjack and poker, but you can also apply certain strategies to roulette games and slot games. Let’s start with roulette. Gamblers have long been drawn to the enigmatic roulette wheel in the hope that Lady Luck is on their side.

Over the years, however, a few strategies have popped up that while not guaranteeing a win will at least help to stem the losses. One of the most famous of these strategies is the Martingale. In order to utilise the Martingale strategy, you have to have a fairly large bankroll too before you start to play.

The reason for this is that this strategy requires you to double your bet every time you lose. You keep doubling your bet until you hit a winning round because when you do win you’ll win back all the money you originally lost and then some. It’s important to keep making the same bet every time.

Slots

With slot games, it is a little trickier to implement a strategy. In this case, the strategy relates more to how you choose which slot game to play and how much money you’re willing to spend.

Slot games have what’s known as an RTP (Return to Player) rate. This rate is there to give players an idea of how often a particular machine pays out. A good rule of thumb is to find a machine with a 95% RTP or higher. It’s also a good idea to find out the volatility of the slot you wish to play.

Some slots will pay out little and often (low volatility), some will pay out less often but in bigger wins (medium volatility) and some slots will hardly ever payout but when they do there is potential for a huge win (high volatility). If your budget is tight, stick to low volatility slots until you can build up a bank roll big enough to make large bets on a high volatility slot.

Blackjack

The strategy for blackjack is a lot more complicated. The basic blackjack strategy outlines the best move a player should make according to every possible hand that gets dealt.

For example, if you hold a 10 and a 2 and the dealer’s card is a 3, you should hit (ask for another card). However, if you are dealt a matching pair, say two eights, you should split the hand and play the two new hands.

Any blackjack player worth his or her salt will know these moves like the back of their hand. Newbies will have to spend some time learning the ropes. It’s a good idea to practice by playing online, RNG blackjack. Once you’ve got a handle on all the possible plays, you can go head to head with a dealer.

Poker

With poker, strategic gameplay is essential if you want to win. Poker is more skill-based than it is luck-based. It’s one of the only games that a player can win even if they’re holding terrible cards in their hand.

If you want to do well at poker, you need to take the time to study the game and study professional players. Most players will find a strategy that suits their skills – if you’re good at bluffing, for example, you can use this to your advantage to outwit your opponents.

There are, however, few tried and tested tips that will go a long way towards helping you improve your game: Don’t play every hand; fold when you’re not feeling confident; don’t play when you’re tired or you’ve had a few too many drinks; stick to a budget.