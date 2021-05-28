To Use or Not to Use? Casino Bonuses Pros and Cons

Casino bonuses are a way for a gambling house to attract new players and to keep existing players’ interest. For players, it is a chance to try a new casino or a new pokie, or simply win more. But when speaking about bonuses, we should keep in mind the wagering requirements.

So maybe, you can benefit more when you make a deposit with no promo code? In this article we will speak about bonus types and wagering requirements, this will help you to decide whether to use a promo code or not. Also, keep in mind that you can find reviews on the best casino offers at Hottopcasino.

Online Casinos Bonus Types

Today casinos offer a huge variety of bonuses to claim. Moreover, some players decide on a certain gambling house, based only on their offers. Here are the main types of promotions you can find:

No deposit bonuses. Some websites give their new players a no deposit bonus after they complete a registration process. You will need to verify your phone number or email address. After that, you will be able to use free cash. Normally, these offers have high wagering requirements and strict limits, but this is a great chance to try a new casino for the first time. No deposit Free Spins. Some casinos give Free Spins instead of cash. Wagering requirements are not that strict in this case, but the promotion is limited to only one pokie. Cash bonuses. It is a certain amount of cash you receive for a deposit. This offer has a limit for a deposit sum, but the bonus itself is fixed. 25% to 500% deposit bonuses. The more you invest, the more you receive. Pay attention to the fact that these offers also have some limits. Free Spins in popular pokies. If this is a pokie you like, this is a perfect chance to enjoy it. Cashback. This is a kind of insurance from a casino. If you lose, you will receive a certain percentage of losses back. Lotteries and tournaments. The most active players receive extra prizes with these promotions. Loyalty programs. The more you play at a chosen casino, the more extra prizes and special offers you receive. Some casinos also let players collect points that can be exchanged for money.

What is a Wager?

Of course, nobody will give you money without any extra conditions. So, most bonuses have wagering requirements. What is a wager? A wager is the number of times you need to play through the bonus before you can withdraw it. For example, if the wager is x40 and a bonus is $100 you will need to play through a bonus amount 40 times. The summarized bets you need to make will be equal to $100×40 or $4000. Only after that, you will be able to make a withdrawal.

Some casinos offer bonuses or Free Spins with no wagering requirements to their VIP players. But you will not find such offers for new gamblers. On the other hand, offers with no wager usually have other restrictions.

What Other Bonus Terms to Keep in Mind

You should always read bonus terms and conditions before using any deal. Licensed casinos always published all the terms in the bonus description, so there will be no hidden requirements. Just read to know what to expect. Bonus terms can include:

Wagering deadlines. For example, you may be given 5 days to play through the bonus amount;

Maximum bonus amount. If we are talking about a % bonus, it always has some limits. For instance, if bonus terms the maximum bonus amount is $500, and we have a 100% bonus, even if you make a deposit of over $500, you will receive only $500 extra.

Restricted games. Some casinos also have restrictions for games allowed for wagering the bonus. This is a very important thing to pay attention to because your favorite games can happen to be mentioned in this list.

Maximum bet per spin. The bet amount for wagering a bonus sometimes is also limited. Make sure you are aware of winnings.

Withdrawal limits. Some offers have also restrictions for withdrawals from a bonus.

Territory restrictions. Make sure to check if a promotion is available for players from your country or state.

Benefits of Deposits with no Promo Code

Now, when you know what to expect from bonus offers, let’s talk about the benefits of deposits with no promo codes. They include:

No wagering requirements. In most casinos to make a withdrawal, you will need to play through your deposit amount just once.

No restrictions for games. You will be able to play any games you prefer with no restrictions.

Withdrawals limited to general terms and conditions. Withdrawal limits for deposits with promo codes are much lower than general limits. Moreover, the remaining winnings from a bonus disappear from your account after the withdrawal. If we speak about no bonus deposits, the only limit is timeframes, but the winnings will be kept safe on your balance just waiting for you to cash out.

But still bonuses increase your chances to win significantly. It is your own decision which option to choose, but we recommend that you try both a deposit with a bonus code and without it.

Summary

Now when you know everything about wagering bonuses, you can make a decision on whether to claim a bonus or to make a deposit without a promo code. If you choose to stick with a bonus, make sure to read bonus terms and conditions carefully. There you will find all the information you need to know before accepting a deal.

If you are new to the casino world and if you are searching for a reputable casino to play, you are recommended to read all the information about restrictions, wagering requirements, limits, and other important details. This guarantees you an unforgettable gambling experience and the ability to withdraw your winnings easily whenever you comply with the requirements.