Finding Casino Bonuses in Ireland – 2021 Guide

If you’re living in Ireland and you like to gamble, things are really great. We are talking about one of the rare countries that have completely regulated online gambling. Therefore, there are numerous online casino houses that have a license to operate in this part of the world. From the player’s perspective, this means that you are completely secured from possible frauds and similar things.

This also means that the competition in the Ireland online casino market is really tough. So, houses are finding different ways to attract new customers and keep current ones. Various methods have been developed but bonuses are somehow still the most common thing.

These days, houses offer all kinds of different bonuses, so we will try to give you a quick explanation of each one, to help you find the one that perfectly suits your preferences.

Welcome Bonuses

The first and most common are so-called welcome bonuses. To put this in simple words, an online casino will give you a reward for signing up to their website. In most cases, this bonus is related to your first deposit. So, if a certain house offers a 100% welcome bonus, this means it will double the sum of your first deposit. In some cases, this percentage is lower and goes around 50%.

Given the fact that the competition is really fierce these days, reload bonuses are also a pretty common thing among online casinos in the Ireland. This is quite similar to the welcome bonus, but it applies every time you make a new deposit. Of course, the percentage is notably lower in this case.

If you wonder why online casinos are giving free money, the reasons are pretty obvious. First of all, the competition is extremely tough these days and this seems like a great way to attract new players. Although this may sound like giving money, the fact is that houses significantly benefit from such bonuses in the long run.

Free Spins

The most common type of bonus is the so-called free spin bonus. This means that once you sign up to a certain online casino, you get a certain number of free spins on slot games. One of the things you should keep in mind is the number of games that are included in this type of bonuses. In most cases, you will get free spins for a certain group of games. Those are usually new titles, which offer these spins as a kind of promotion. In most cases, you won’t get too many free spins for the most popular and well-established slot games.

Another thing you should consider with free spins is that they don’t come as welcome bonuses only. In many cases, you may count on in-game bonuses, where you get a number of free spins every time you reach a new level or something like this. Therefore, make sure to do deep research before you pick a certain slot game.

Deposit and No Deposit Bonuses

One of the first classifications of casino bonuses that comes to mind is in terms of deposit. Here, we have two groups of bonuses. On one side, some casino bonuses require a deposit, while others don’t.

In the case of deposit bonuses, you will have to deposit some money in order to become eligible for using a bonus. In some cases, there is a minimal required fee. In others, the deposit determines the bonus, which means the bigger deposit, the bigger bonus.

On the other side, there is a no deposit bonus, which means you can enjoy promised free spins or free money before you even make a deposit. Click here for find out more about no deposit bonuses in Ireland.

Each type has its advantages and the main difference would probably be the fact that no deposit bonus is usually smaller and can be used for certain games only. On the other side, bonuses that require deposits are usually notably higher and can be used for a much wider range of games, especially when it comes to slot machines.

From the player’s perspective, especially the beginner’s one, an obvious benefit from a no deposit bonus is that a certain website can be explored without spending any money. It’s a good way to find what a certain house actually offers, as things you see in advertises usually become a little bit different once you register.

Withdrawable and Non-Withdrawable Bonuses

This is very important because if you pick a game with non-withdrawable bonuses, you will get loads of free spins, but you won’t be able to play for real money. This may be a handicap, but it can also be a great way to try new games for free. Both sides can benefit from such a bonus – websites would promote new titles, while beginner players would get the opportunity to get some skills without losing money.

On the other side, withdrawable bonuses allow you to play for real money. That sounds great but the thing is that you usually have to meet certain requirements in order to become eligible to withdraw the bonus money from your account. We call these wagering requirements.

Wagering Requirements

A small number of online casinos will allow you to withdraw bonus money without any requirements but in most cases that won’t happen. In order to dispose of your bonus funds, you will usually have to wager a certain amount of money, which is usually expressed as multiple. So, if the wagering requirement is x30, that means you will have to make a total wager that is 30 times bigger than the bonus sum, which leads us to the conclusion that these bonuses aren’t actually that payable.

So, if the bonus is €50, and the wagering requirement is x30, this means that you will have to wager €1500 to become eligible for using the potential winnings you’ve made with the bonus money. Another thing we should mention is that some houses include deposit sums in wagering requirements, which is even worse. For example, if we take the same bonus of €50 and the same wagering requirement of x30 and, let’s say another €50 of deposit, this means that not just the bonus sum will be multiplied 30 times, but the deposit too. This leads us to €3000, which sounds really crazy.

Fortunately, there are more and more casino websites that give bonuses without any requirements. Of course, the bonus is usually quite low, we would say symbolic. Still, we consider it a nice gesture and the fact that there are no hidden requirements is the key factor in building a relationship between a house and a player that is full of trust.

Some houses allow you to use winnings from other games to meet these wagering requirements, so that would be one of the things you definitely need to check before start playing. In any case, it is vastly important to read all terms and conditions before signing up and making a deposit.