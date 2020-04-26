Carol Baskin’s Wealthy Husband Was “Cheapskate, And Probably Thrown Out Of Plane Over The Gulf”

Netflix fans have been gripped by the hit documentary series “Tiger King” which focused on the rise and fall of zoo owner Joe Exotic. However, viewers are also fascinated by Carol Baskin’s missing millionaire ex-husband Don Lewis, who went missing on 18 August 1997 aged 59. Subsequently, Carol inherited his fortune.

Don’s lawyer, Joseph Fritz, has shared theory of his own about what happened to the missing millionaire as he is convinced foul play was involved.

Speaking to US News host Nancy Grace Fritz claims Don was too attached to wildlife on his land to abandon them and added: “There’s no question but that he was murdered. I don’t know who is a murderer and who is not a murderer, but I know who is a liar. And I can definitively state that somebody is lying about it”.

Joseph laid down his own working theory: “Don Lewis, he was terribly cheap while he was very wealthy. He was cheap beyond belief. What would have lured him more than anything else is a good deal on an airplane. So that’s what I assume happened, that he got lured up to the Pilot Country Estates to look at an airplane”.

He continued: “What I had heard was that he was strangled from the backseat of an airplane over the Gulf at 50 feet and dropped out over the Gulf”.

Meanwhile, Carol Baskin slammed the documentary as “lies and innuendos from people who are not credible” and claimed she feared Don had developed Alzheimer’s and had arranged for him to see a specialist.