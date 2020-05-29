Cardi B Says Looting Is Justified, Encourages People To Vote

Cardi B has made a statement in regards to the protestors fighting for justice in George Floyd’s murder. The rapper indicated that looting is the result of people being “tired” of fighting against police brutality.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police, tons of activists and enraged Americans have taken to the streets to riot against the violence enacted by the police on black people. Some of these riots have resulted in the act of looting certain establishments, most notably a St Paul’s Midway Target in Minnesota.

While some are against looting, others feel that it’s justified, like Cardi B. The rapper took to Instagram early Friday morning to share her thoughts.

“Seeing people looting and going extremely outraged, it makes me feel like ‘Yes! Finally! Finally, mothaf*ckas is gonna hear us now. Yeah!’ And as much as people are so against it, at this point, I feel like I’m not against it even though it does scare me and I don’t want anybody to get hurt. But it’s just really frustrating because police brutality been going on even way before I was born, but it has been more visual ever since social media started getting poppin’. Ever since, let’s say, Instagram started, how many peaceful protests have we seen? How many trending hashtags have we seen? These hashtags keep repeating themself”, Cardi B said in a post.

“People are tired,” she continues. “They’re tired of showing that it’s like, ‘Oh, mother*ckas are educated, mother*ckas could take the grown and adult way and act peaceful’. People are tired of that. So now this is what people have to resort to”, the rapper said before urging people to go out and vote not only for the president but for DA’s, judges, and mayors.

They looting in Minnesota and as much as I don’t like this type of violence it is what it is .Too much peaceful marches,too much trending hashtags and NO SOLUTIONS! The people are left with NO CHOICE . pic.twitter.com/IToSr08yBG — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 28, 2020

How does targeting, profilin,beating and murdering black men with no consequence equal serving and protecting? Who’s giving them justice and trust on cops ? Mind your business and eat your salad ! https://t.co/QKuAmpuDwG — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 28, 2020