Offset’s Baby Mama Posted A Message For Cardi B On TikTok

Offset’s baby mama, Shya L’Amour decided to use a Nicki Minaj soundbite in a recent TikTok video that seems to be directed at Cardi B. The mother of Offset’s five-year-old daughter, Kalea, is currently in the middle of a legal battle with the rapper as she attempts to acquire more child support from him.

She went on to expose him last week for attempting to cheat on Cardi while she was pregnant with Kulture, by leaking alleged texts from Offset where he was begging her for sex.

Since neither Offset nor CardiB responded, Shya took the matters on TikTok. She decided to use audio of Cardi’s former nemesis, Nicki Minaj, from her famous CRWN interview in 2018 where she discussed how people in the industry were trying to end her career.