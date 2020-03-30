Is Offset Cheating On Cardi B Again?

A recent live stream sparked speculation that Offset might be up to no good, again. Social media users quickly spotted the rapper trying to hide his phone as Cardi B entered the room. Initially trying to slide it into his pocket before, and in rush and panic, he slid it under his butt.

Look at Offset tryna hide his phone LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/5PI44qmTTk — John Webber (@notagaindrryn) March 28, 2020

The rapper explained that people were simply making something out of nothing, but Offset’s history makes it hard to believe.

“Don’t kill the vibe, man. We vibin’, man. I’m with my family, you know what I’m sayin’? We together everyday. I hope you with yours everyday. We don’t need none of this negative, hateful, making something out of nothing for no reason. We good over this way”, the rapper explained.