Offset Caught Red-Handed Cheating With His Ex Shya L’amour

Over the course of their relationship, Offset has been accused of cheating on Cardi B numerous times. The couple has fought through rumors and allegations but, this time around, there may be too much proof for them to power forward.

The mother of one of the rapper’s children, Nicole Algarin (AKA Shya L’amour), is taking him back to court for child support but it looks like she is determined to make his life a living hell as well.

The social media influencer updated her Instagram Story with a series of leaked text messages that allegedly came from Offset in 2018. At the time, the rapper was married to Cardi B and the couple was pregnant with their first child Kulture.

“I was going to refrain from posting but him and his hoe too disrespectful after I’ve been trying to be cordial and empathetic,” said L’amour in the post. “I found out the same time the world did that they was married and he been cut off since then!!! Stop f***ing playing with my name!!!”