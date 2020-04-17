Offset Caught Red-Handed Cheating With His Ex Shya L’amour

Over the course of their relationship, Offset has been accused of cheating on Cardi B numerous times. The couple has fought through rumors and allegations but, this time around, there may be too much proof for them to power forward.
The mother of one of the rapper’s children, Nicole Algarin (AKA Shya L’amour), is taking him back to court for child support but it looks like she is determined to make his life a living hell as well.
The social media influencer updated her Instagram Story with a series of leaked text messages that allegedly came from Offset in 2018. At the time, the rapper was married to Cardi B and the couple was pregnant with their first child Kulture.
“I was going to refrain from posting but him and his hoe too disrespectful after I’ve been trying to be cordial and empathetic,” said L’amour in the post. “I found out the same time the world did that they was married and he been cut off since then!!! Stop f***ing playing with my name!!!”
It’s been said: “What is done in the dark will eventually come into the light, and unfortunately for Offset, his baby mama just flipped the switch! __________________________________________ In the days since seeking an increase to the rapper’s monthly child support order, Shya L’amour—the mother of Offset’s toddler daughter—has been forced to publicize their private communications in an effort to prove he’s been withholding financial support for their kid since she put an end to their romantic relationship. __________________________________________ Posting a series of their text message exchanges via InstagramStory Friday, Shya revealed that Offset attempted to reignite their sexual flames on June 27, 2018—the evening before he and then-pregnant wife Cardi B hosted a baby shower in celebration of their incoming daughter. __________________________________________ Per her receipts, Shya rebuffs his advances, and emphasizes that their interactions should solely pertain to the well-being of their child. __________________________________________ Thus far, Offset has yet to publicly respond to his baby mama’s demand for a child support boost in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. __________________________________________ However Cardi references KARMA whenever she feels others have been faced with simple life dealings. Is sis getting a dose of her own? 👇🏾