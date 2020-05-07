Cardi B’s Shocking New Hairstyle And Short Nails!

Cardi B stunned her fans when she shared a new photo on Instagram showing off the new much shorter blonde and brown hairstyle and pink short nails. Cardi’s nails look like they’ve been just cut off, not manicured though. She posed on the bed captioning the photo: “Baby I got you”.

Just a week ago, Cardi had a totally different style.

The singer is also very active in helping out people who were hit hard by the pandemic. Cardi joined forces with FashionNova with the goal of raising $1 million, hitting $500K already. They will give $1,000 to a hundred people.