Is Hennessy Carolina Trying To Outshine Her Sister Cardi B?

Mary McFarren
Image source: etonline.com

Sex appeal runs in the family, apparently. Hennessy Carolina, perhaps better known as Cardi B’s sister, is a bombshell in her own right. The social media influencer has nearly seven million followers on Instagram. Hennessy, which is her real name, stripped down to a bra-and-panty set to attempt to outshine her sister.

When Cardi B shared a photo of her sister’s on her own page, the post amassed over two-million likes. Her own version of the picture didn’t even grab half of that.

Carolina’s follow-up pic may even end up out-performing the original, showing her in the same outfit from the back, flexing her body with her toned legs and buttocks.

💘

Is she trying to steal a spotlight from her own blood?

Make it leak

