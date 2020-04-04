Cardi B Donates Supplement Drinks To NYC Hospital Staff

TMZ reports that Cardi B donated 20,000 bottles of OWYN, a plant-based, vegan meal supplement drink, to NY city hospital staff. The rapper wanted “to help the workers who, in most cases, don’t even get a chance to eat during their shifts.”

Cardi was recently hospitalized with a stomach bug but claims that she is not infected with coronavirus and is currently recovering at home.

The star was very outspoken about the current health crisis, and the difference between how celebrities are being treated in comparison to the general public. Cardi referred mostly to some asymptomatic celebs getting tested for COVID-19 while sick people across the country are being told to self-isolate instead of being instructed to go to a hospital and get tested.