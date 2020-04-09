Cardi B Blasts Young Voters For Bernie Sanders Dropping Out

Cardi B took to Instagram live to vent about how upset she is that Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the 2020 Presidential Race, and she’s pointing the finger at young folks for supposedly not showing out to vote for the former Democratic candidate.

Cardi B talks about the Coronavirus, Bernie Sanders dropping out of the 2020 democratic race, and Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/OdAfp403Mw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 9, 2020

“Older people. People that don’t give a f*ck about going to college…those are the people that are voting…and because of that, that means Bernie is off the motherf*cking race”.

As a vocal Bernie supporter in the past, Cardi is definitely disappointed that he is no longer in the running, but she urges her followers to still vote for the Democratic nominee on the ballot, Joe Biden, in order to avoid another Trump term. “I do not want 45 to be president again,” she exclaimed.