Cardi B Talks To Bernie Sanders On Live IG: “Trump Thinks He’s Above The Law”

Cardi B went live on Instagram talking to Bernie Sanders. The rapper expressed her disappointment and understanding at the same time for Sanders dropping out of the presidential race. Sanders commented on his support of Biden: “Trump is the most dangerous president in the modern history of America. He thinks he is above the law.”

“I am also trying to work with Joe to become a more progressive candidate”, Bernie explained his endorsement.

Bernie also talked about spreading the coronavirus in the US, saying that the whole country is not going to be back to normal at once but rather a step-by-step process.