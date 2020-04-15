Cardi B Talks To Bernie Sanders On Live IG: “Trump Thinks He’s Above The Law”

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: YouTube

Cardi B went live on Instagram talking to Bernie Sanders. The rapper expressed her disappointment and understanding at the same time for Sanders dropping out of the presidential race. Sanders commented on his support of Biden: “Trump is the most dangerous president in the modern history of America. He thinks he is above the law.”

“I am also trying to work with Joe to become a more progressive candidate”, Bernie explained his endorsement.

Image source: YouTube

Bernie also talked about spreading the coronavirus in the US, saying that the whole country is not going to be back to normal at once but rather a step-by-step process.

Image source: YouTube

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

8 + 2 =