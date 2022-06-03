7 Car Safety Tips

Driving a car is a fun, exciting way to get around. However, it also calls for utmost attention. Driving constantly requires you to be alert and attentive to the road. You should be able to react quickly in case of an emergency.

Thus, safety is a priority when driving a car. And, with several accidents taking their toll day in and day out, you need to be completely alert while driving the car, alongside following some set rules for a safe and happy journey.

At the same time, it can be difficult to remember all the safety rules while driving a car. So, across the same lines of thoughts, we have put together this handy list of tips and guides to assist you in staying safe on the road, which you should follow for a sound travel experience.

Must-follow car safety tips to follow while driving in Canada

Safety should always be at the top of your priority list, given below is a set of rules that can help you minimize the risk of road accidents:

1. Safety instruments are a must

This goes without saying that safety instruments are a must while driving a car.

The first thing to do before starting your car is to check the lights and horns of the vehicle. Make sure that they are functioning accurately and are not defective in any way.

The most basic safety instrument you’ll need is a seatbelt. This will keep you safe and secure in case of an accident and prevent injuries. Always wear your seatbelt while driving and make sure that everyone in your car does too! This will provide protection in case of an accident or sudden braking of the vehicle.

Your car should also have an airbag and other safety features such as anti-lock brakes and traction control systems. Thus, it is important that your car is well–equipped with all the necessary safety gear.

2. Always adhere to the set speed limit

The speed limit is legally set for a reason – so you should follow it at all times. It’s not just illegal but also dangerous to drive beyond the speed limit.

Slow down in inclement weather conditions (rain, snow, fog), so you have more time to react if something happens unexpectedly in front of you, like an animal jumping into the road. Thus, it is crucial that you keep the speed under your control so that you can empower it if the situation demands so.

3. Follow the rules of the road

One of the best car driving safety tips you’ll ever get is to follow the rules of the road to a T. You need to follow several rules if you want to ensure that your journey is safe and enjoyable for everyone involved! Hence, make sure that you follow all traffic laws.

This includes:

Stopping at red lights and following stop signs when needed

Signalling before changing lanes

Yielding to pedestrians at crosswalks

Keeping an adequate distance between yourself and other vehicles

Not texting while driving (even if it says “hands-free”).

4. Get high-quality car insurance

Having third-party insurance in Canada is a must. Driving without insurance can attract penalties ranging from $5000 to $25000 in Ontario. You also run the risk of getting your licence suspended for upto one year.

However, a third -party insurance policy only covers the third party in case of an accident. The driver is not covered by the policy. Thus, you should also make sure that you purchase an insurance policy that covers all types of accidents (including those caused by drunk driving) and has enough coverage for medical bills in case of an accident.

Another important thing is knowing what kind of insurance coverage works best for your needs as a driver—you may need more than one type of policy! Car insurance works as a saviour when any untoward incident takes place. Thus, it is a must to have yourself covered!

5. Prepare your car for the winter

Canada experiences one of the harshest winters on the globe. This makes driving challenging. You must prepare your vehicle for the Canadian winter. Winter tyres are one of the most important modifications that you can undertake.

Insurance companies also offer a minor discount if you have installed winter tires. Here are some driving tips for winter:

Make sure you clear your car of any ice or snow. Ensure that you have enough visibility to navigate safely

avoid speeding while turning corners. Although most modern cars have advanced Braking systems, you should avoid pressing sudden brakes.

When you are driving in a storm or blizzard, make sure that you keep a safe distance from fellow drivers on the road and drive slowly.

6. Carry complete documents

It is of utmost importance to carry all the documents while driving. If you don’t have your license or registration on hand at all times, you could end up getting pulled over by traffic law enforcement officials who want to check if everything is in order first before letting you proceed.

Thus, always carry all the documents required for your journey, including registration papers, insurance papers, and driver’s license, in case of an accident or during a traffic stop by the police. This will lead to a smooth and hassle-free journey!

7. Get your vehicle serviced regularly

Make sure your car is serviced regularly so that it does not break down on the road. Also, make sure that all the parts are working properly before starting your journey. Pollution control is also an essential aspect of regular servicing to ensure your vehicle isn’t emitting harmful elements.

The way ahead

The number of vehicle accidents and mishaps has been increasing every year. This is mostly due to the drivers’ negligence and reckless driving habits. The majority of these road accidents are caused due to speeding, which can be avoided by following the above–mentioned rules while driving.