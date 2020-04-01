Car Detailing Benefits and How it can Help you When Selling the Car in 2020

Car detailing involves cleaning, reconditioning, protection, and rejuvenation of your motor vehicle. Car detailing is a long and process that consists of multiple steps and of course, great attention to detail. The interior and exterior of the vehicle must be maintained to make the process complete. The first part of car detailing should be the interior of the vehicle, as it is typically more efficient to start with the interior first before the outside.

The vehicle must have all the trash removed and then be vacuumed before anything else is completed. Once this is done, the interior of the car should be cleaned. Exterior car detailing involves cleaning, polishing, decontaminating and protecting the exterior of the vehicle. The paint, wheels, trim, windows, chrome and tyres are all thoroughly cleaned and shined using a high-quality dressing. A professional car detailing service should be done part by part, panel by panel, to attain ultimate shine and the best lasting results for a nice flawless finish.

What are the benefits of car detailing?

The tips below explain the way Car detailing is of much importance to your car.

It improves the condition of your car interior and exterior by reducing wear and tear

Car detailing will enhance, restore and protect all parts to keep your vehicle looking its best and the details differ from your average car. The extra time required in a car detail over a car wash, is mainly to work on perfecting the condition of the car and fixing minor blemishes. Especially machine buffing and polishing, which is probably the most complex task a professional detail would cover.

As for the interior, it is simply more than your basic wipe down and vacuum. It usually includes a deep shampoo where they can draw out stains and bacteria from your upholstery. Last and not least, the use of dressings help hydrate and protect some of the interior textures eg. Leather seats, the use of leather conditioner helps to keep its comfort level sustained for longer and not looking as dry and degraded.

Increases the car’s market resale value

Car detailing is important as it maintains the original value of a vehicle and adds a considerable amount to the older vehicle. Car detailing provides strong and long-lasting protection because many layers are applied to waxes to secure excellent durability and incredible shine. When it comes to selling your car, whether to a dealership or another third party, making your first impression is very crucial.

Let’s face it, no one likes buying a car that looks run down and appears like it has never been washed or serviced. We are emotional buyers and love to buy based on our feelings, it’s human nature. Therefore using a pre-sale car detail is super effective in increasing your car’s value so that you can get the price that you want and desire.

Improve the gloss and shine of your car’s paint

Car detailing enhance the shining of the body paint by using abrasives to level the exterior surface of the body by eliminating any type of defects. A good car detailing will leave your car with a beautiful finish and in perfect condition. You will see sparkling reflections on all surfaces, the paint will be smooth like glass, the leather will have a smooth matt finish and the glaze and wax combination will have deepened and shine improved.

Ever wanted to achieve that flawless finish and new car feeling again? Then that’s absolutely what a car detail can do for you. The whole point of getting a car detailed is to rejuvenate it back to looking as new as possible, just like the first day you purchased it. You don’t need to buy a new car to experience that new car excitement, a car detail will do that just for you.

Reduce wear and tear blemishes

In all weather condition, your car paint is subject to rust. Even the interior of the car is subject to pollution and different problems. Car detailing improves your car performance and eliminates sudden costly repairs. This will help to reduce damage to the car. The car getting dirty is inevitable, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take care of it.

That’s why when you detail the car, your essentially bring life back into the car. For the exterior when you machine buff, it’s like exfoliating your skin, instead of removing dead skin you are removing the faded and oxidized clear coat of the paint work.

Makes the car interior look newer via restoration and spot/stain cleaning

Car detailing and washing helps to maintain the new look of your car. The scratches and faded paints are signs of a used car. If you want your car to look outstanding to other vehicles, then should ensure timely car detailing at all time. Especially with your car seats, whether fabric or leather, a nice dedicated shampoo will strike wonders when you reveal that newness back into the car seats.

How does Car detailing help you when selling the car?

When you are planning to sell your car now or in future, car maintenance is required. This will help to increase the durability of your car and adds value. Car detailing is an excellent value for money, helps to keep the value of your car and will reduce the future bills of your car. And finally, people love to bargain. So, theoretically if you possess a dirty car, that looks unattractive, you are literally giving the buyer a hundred reasons to bargain for. Keep it clean instead and you will give them very few reasons to pick on and pretty much fall in love with it at first sight.

