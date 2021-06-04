8 Things to Know about Adding a Canopy to Your Ute

If you are thinking about buying a utility vehicle or have just got one, adding a canopy is a must. These vehicles are used to store tools and transport large items. Surely, you know all the advantages of owning one of these and how it can make your life and work more convenient.

However, in this article, we will focus on the canopy. Yes, it is another thing you have to purchase, but keep reading this text to learn why going through with this and installing one is the best decision you can make. Besides benefits, we will also tell you how to choose the right one for your Ute.

What are the benefits?

First things first, this is probably the main thing you are curious about. After all, you have to be familiar with these advantages fully to understand whether or not you should make this investment.

Increased storage

The first reason people absolutely adore the canopy on their Ute is that it significantly increases the overall storage capacity of the vehicle. Since it is installed on top of the tray, it creates additional space. This feature isn’t only convenient since you will be able to transfer a larger number of goods and pieces of equipment, but it will also save you some money. What are we talking about?

Well, if you don’t have the canopy, you may have to go a few times back and forth to collect all the items, but since it provides you with a larger load capacity, you will be able to do it in a single trip. That’s right. It will save you a lot of gas, and therefore, money. We are not even going to mention the time you would otherwise spend traveling between the two locations.

Shelter from the weather

If you often travel long distances and don’t have a place to store all the equipment or simply bring it home with you every day, you are probably worried about the weather every time you go out. No, you cannot affect it or change it in any way, but you can use the canopy to protect everything you are transporting. If this is the biggest problem you face regularly, you should invest in an aluminum canopy that will guard all the items against all the elements, whether it is heavy rainfall, snow, or sun and UV rays.

Boosted security

Another significant issue is the safety of the equipment. When you work in a remote area, you cannot actually spend every minute checking out your vehicle to ensure that everything is alright. Well, an aluminum canopy will enable you to have a piece of mind. It will not only protect the goods from weather elements but also other people.

Firstly, no one will be able to snoop around and see what it is that you carry in your Ute. Secondly, you can install a lock and be certain that no can will have access to everything you transport to a job. In today’s world, ensuring the security of possessions has become obligatory. Plus, you have probably invested a lot of money into the equipment, so your main goal is to ensure its safety.

Design & Value

When buying any type of vehicle, people want it to look nice and appealing. The same thing happens when it comes to the Utes. Yes, the canopy will not only make your work easier and more enjoyable, but it will also significantly improve the aesthetics of the vehicle. Nowadays, you have multiple options when choosing one, and you can see some of them on ozytoolbox.com.au. In addition, these manufacturers provide you with the opportunity to make your own design, which is another great benefit.

How to choose a canopy?

Now that we have told you everything about some of its main benefits, here are some things you have to consider before making a purchase.

Style

The first thing you have to do is choose between three types of canopy – full, part, or large. Naturally, to make the best decision, you have to think about the purpose of this item, how you want to use it, and obviously, your vehicle. For example, the full one creates a box and includes three doors for easy access, while the part canopy is a mix of tray and service body canopy.

External and internal parts

When it comes to these, the choice is all yours. It goes without saying that you have to consider your work and the pieces you will transport. For example, you can choose to install gas bottle restraints, roof racks, spare tires, under tray boxes, etc.

Furthermore, you also have to think about the internal accessories. Once again, you have to make a list of ones you need that will facilitate your work. Generally speaking, people usually choose to install fire extinguishers and mesh dividers. To select these correctly, you should consider all the items you transport on a daily basis and figure out the best way to organize them. As already mentioned, companies enable you to make a design that meets every single requirement you have, so make sure to take full advantage of this option.

Electrical accessories

Yes, depending on the type of canopy you choose, you also may need these. For example, you will probably need some light fixtures as well as the emergency light. What’s more, if you go with the full one, you should also install a rear camera to boost your safety while driving since the canopy will block your view. Also, you may want to think about getting a security camera to increase this feature further.

Suspension springs

The last thing you have to consider is all the extra weight the canopy and all the additional elements and accessories will add to your vehicle. If you need to transport numerous items every day, you may want to think about adding a suspension upgrade. Investing in this upgrade is the best way to ensure all goods in your Ute stay in perfect condition. However, not everyone goes through with it, so it all comes down to your personal preference.