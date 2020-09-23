Cannabis Act in Canada| Then & Now!

Canada is one of those countries where Cannabis and its products are legal. For decades there was a controversy and debate whether it should be legal to use, possess, consume or cultivate in the country or not. Until 1997, Cannabis was controlled by drugs & substances act, according to which trafficking, production, possession, import and export rate of the substance was illegal.

Strict penalties declared based on the offence. For instance if someone caught producing Cannabis, he was forced to face an imprisonment of 7 years, similarly the importers used to face a maximum penalty in the form of life imprisonment.

But in October 2018, Canadian senate introduced the Cannabis act which is also called Bill C-45. According to this act Cannabis was made legal for recreational and medicinal purposes. After this act, Canada became the second country in the world after Uruguay where Cannabis and its products are legal for recreational purposes nationwide.

Which rules and regulations are included in the Cannabis act 2018?

After legalization, Cannabis and its products are easily available all around Canada. Many online stores and dispensaries such as caviarsmoke.com deal with it and offer bakery items, flowers, seeds, and other edibles containing Cannabis or marijuana.

In simple words this act is a set of rules which declare the legal amount of this drug one can consume, carry, grow, and possess. These laws are set in all the provinces and States within Canada in order to control the production and distribution to prevent it going into wrong hands specifically those who are underage.

The rules and regulations included in the Cannabis Act 2018 are stated below;

Laws for Adult’s possession:

The main priority of the government is to prevent the youth from processing are using the cannabis or its products but those who want to consume it must have to follow certain regulations such as;

No one can possess more than 30 gram at a time in public.

The user or the consumer must be 19 years or older to use it for recreational purposes.

The users must have to buy it from the authorized retailers or dispensaries located in their area.

One can grow up to 4 plants only in his/her house, does not matter if there are three or four residents in the house. These must be used for recreational purposes by the householders.

Can you carry it Out of Canada?

The answer is a “NO” you cannot carry it out of the country. Importing cannabis or any of its products into or out of Canada is illegal & if one does so, he/she may have to face serious penalties by the Canadian or the foreign Government. Moreover, if someone intends to carry the drug for medical purposes into Canada, it’s not legal as well under the Act.

If someone is travelling from Canada to the US, he/she is not allowed to export any product containing Cannabis or its derivatives. In case of violation, serious criminal penalties by the Canadian govt. or the country he/she is travelling to, will be employed to the person.

Transporting the drug at international borders for medical purposes is also not allowed. Involvement in the legal Cannabis drug industry can also be denied at the international airports.

The other country will decide if the carrier will be allowed to enter or exit to the borders with the drugs & Canadian govt. cannot interfere on the traveler’s behalf if he/she does not meet the criteria of the destined country.

Amendments in the Cannabis Act

On June 14, 2019 Canadian government announced some improvements or amendments in the existing Cannabis act. These amendments are applied to the edibles, flowers and seeds, extracts and tropical. The regulations started in June but came into force in October. 30 amendments comprises two main parts such as;

Cannabis regulations

Industry camp regulations

Let’s have a detailed look on both of these…

Cannabis regulations

Anyone who wants to cultivate or process the drug for commercial purposes either medical or recreational must have a license. Moreover those who want to research on the drug for analytical testing should also apply for the license. Anyone who wants to import and export it for scientific purposes must get a permit from the state government. Also, all the license holders must follow the set of rules and regulations declared.

For commercial purposes, the packaging, logos, branding and various color schemes are not allowed. The products must be packed in plane packages so that they do not attract the youth. These packages must contain the warnings, standard Cannabis symbol, and the necessary information about the product.

The industrial hemp regulations

Industrial hemp is defined as the one which contains 0.3 % or less tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in the flower heads or leaves. The set of rules for industrial hemp contain requirements for the cultivators and the producers.

The producers can grow only those types or varieties for commercial purposes which are declared legal by the government. Most of these rules are the same as those included in controlled drugs and substances act, however in 2019 they were aligned differently in order to reduce the risk imposed by the hemp.

One of the significant changes the new rules include is that the sale of plants to the licensed Cannabis processes is permitted (which was forbidden back in 1997).

Conclusion

Cannabis is legal but it really does not mean that you must try it. It is safe to use but not for everyone. Anyone facing health problems must consult with his or her physician before consuming and even if you are in good health you must think twice before inhaling, smoking or eating it. The first time users must consume it in a very small amount and not mix it with other drugs in order to ensure their safety.

The Canadian government has worked on the previous laws and regulations and altered many of these but still there is a need to increase the age limit of the users, restrict the amount allowed to carry in public, and reconsider the law which allows the public to grow these plants in their houses.