Cancun: Complete Travel Guide 2019

With its incredible beauty and world-renowned reputation, Cancun is one of the most visited destinations in the Riviera Maya and Mexico. This great destination welcomes millions of families every year who want to relax and enjoy the great activities and adventures this destination has to offer.

This great city has activities for all types of travelers, from lovers to adventures, those who prefer to delight in gastronomy, those who choose to learn about the history and legacy of Mayan culture, and even lovers to shopping.

Cancun and its surroundings will undoubtedly offer a wide variety of activities and things to do for each of the visitors who travel to this great destination in Mexico.

In this guide, you will learn all about Cancun, and know some tips you can put into practice and will be very helpful in your next vacations in Cancun and the Riviera Maya.

Where is Cancun located?

This great destination is located in the northwest corner of the state of the Yucatan Peninsula. This city is located on the Caribbean coast in the state of Quintana Roo.

How to get to Cancun?

For the vast majority of international visitors, they arrive at Cancun International Airport (CUN), which is the second most important airport in Mexico, which every year receives millions of travelers looking to enjoy this destination in the Riviera Maya.

How to get around Cancun?

In this city, you will find a great variety of ways to get from Cancun airport to any desired destination in the Riviera Maya (downtown Cancun, Cancun Hotel Zone, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Akumal, Puerto Aventuras, Puerto Morelos, etc.).

Transportation by bus (ADO)

Taxi service

Car Rental (City Car Rental)

Private transportation (eTransfers)

What’s the weather like in Cancun?

Cancun has a warm climate (subtropical) almost all year round, so this destination has an excellent atmosphere and enjoyable at virtually any time of year, so visiting it on any day of the year can be a good idea.

When is the best time to travel to Cancun?

In the previous point, we saw that Cancun has a beautiful climate and quite complete. However, this same has different seasons to visit throughout the year.

High season (from November to December)

These months are undoubtedly the best to visit Cancun, since, at the moment, in most countries, it is winter. However, Cancun has a perfect climate to be able to enjoy these dates. The only important point is that this tempered is the most expensive to travel to Cancun.

Mid-Season (January – July)

This same season is excellent, however, in this season, there may be some rains that will not last more than a few hours, traveling in this season is perfect, and you will not spend much.

Low Seasons (August. October)

This season is considered the lowest of all, traveling in these months can be an excellent idea if what you want is not to spend too much.

What to visit in Cancun?

Now yes, the most important thing and what makes Cancun as one of the most essential destinations in the Caribbean, no doubt, this city will provide a lot of attractions and activities to do when traveling to the Riviera Maya.

Ecological Parks (Xcaret – Xelha)

Just 45 minutes away is one of the most critical ecological parks in the world and every year receives a large number of visitors who want to enjoy their holidays, Xcaret is known worldwide for its natural beauty, its incredible and emotional night shows.

On the other hand, Xel-ha is known as the largest and most crucial ecological park in the world. This magnificent park will offer hours of fun to you and to the people you travel with, in order to make your vacations the best.

Beaches of Cancun

The first thing you think about when you hear Cancun, are its beaches. Indeed, Cancun has a great variety of clowns known worldwide for their distinctive “blue flag,” which is a distinction given to beaches that offer a complete and unique experience to visitors, the most emblematic beaches of Cancun, are:

Turtles Beach

Dolphins Beach

Beach lobster

Caracol Beach

Las Perlas Beach

Chac Mool Beach

Nizuc Beach

Punta Cancun Beach

Each of these beaches will offer you and your family hours of fun and relaxation from the moment you decide to visit them. Also, each of these beaches has restaurants, parking, restrooms to give you the most attention.

Night Centers

Something more characteristic of Cancun besides its beaches are its nightclubs, which are known for offering hours of fun and living with friends or family. One of the best known by the people who visit Cancun is Coco Bongo, which every year receives a large number of visitors who want to know your incredible night show that certainly can not forget the moment you live this great experience.

Some other nightclubs in Cancun are

The City

Dady’O

Mandala

The Vaquita

Antique

Havana

Cities near Cancun

In addition to this great destination, you will have the opportunity to visit another of the most emblematic destinations of the Riviera Maya, which is Playa del Carmen, which is the fifth Avenue (world-famous for its establishments and sightseeing tours), is also Bacalar, which is the lagoon of seven colors, in addition to another emblematic city of the Riviera Maya, is Tulum, another top destination of Quintana Roo.

Some other attractions you can visit are:

Morelos Port

Puerto Aventuras

Akumal

Isla Mujeres

Holbox

Undoubtedly in Cancun, you will find a lot of attractions and activities to do, another visit not to be missed is, visit Chichen Itza.

This was a guide that will give you a lot of help if you want to travel to Cancun or any other destination in the Riviera Maya. We hope it will be of great help to you and you can enjoy your vacations in Cancun.