Girl Comes Home After Her Last Chemo, And The Community Surprises Her

If you are whining these days about sitting at your home in isolation this could help you to put some things into perspective.
The whole community came together to welcome Coco home, after her last chemotherapy session. Take a look at this inspirational video.
Coco came home from her last chemotherapy session yesterday. Our community threw together and impromptu rally along the roadside to welcome our warrior home and to celebrate her total badassness. Let this joyful video give us all a simple moment of perspective. God knows we can all use a little if it. (Leave a comment! April loves em).
