Girl Comes Home After Her Last Chemo, And The Community Surprises Her

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: Instagram

If you are whining these days about sitting at your home in isolation this could help you to put some things into perspective.

The whole community came together to welcome Coco home, after her last chemotherapy session. Take a look at this inspirational video.

