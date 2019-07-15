Can You Swap Your Common Drinks with Detox Water?

There’s a lot of gossip about detox water nowadays and people are surprised if it is good for health or the better option than common drinks. It is recommended by the doctors to drink at least 8 glasses of water per day to keep you hydrated which is must to do the task. Ah, do you feel overwhelmed by it? Can’t you have eight glasses per day? For the optimum satisfaction of people, they can just drink 4 to 5 glasses not more than that. Oh, don’t you worry how to get hydrated, there is a number of ways by adopting them you will feel pleasure in drinking water. You can add something to your drink so that it makes up your mind to get attached to it otherwise a person may feel lethargic and even he/she might not look fresh.
To boost your health, try detox water, easy-to-make drink at your home. Most of you might not familiar with this term "Detox Water" and some of you might not know about its magical effects. Read this article, there is more to come for you, even the recipes to try at home and give feedback.
Detox water basically is not an ordinary or daily life drink rather it is full of flavors of fresh fruits, vegetables and certain herbs which are good for health and to reduce weight. It is also called as “Fruit-flavored Water” or “Fruit-Infused Water and you must be drooling! Ehmm Ehmm… Stay calm; you can try detox water in the possible way you like to add in, to quench your thirst. Omo, wait! Don’t blend in the juicer blender rather made it by just instilling flavor as it contains low calories otherwise it will be pregnant with lots of calories which will not help to lose weight.
It is highly recommended for weight loss instead of soda water or fruit juice. The wait is finally over and I am sharing how you can make it easily at home. The ingredients are water majorly and other fruits, vegetables and herbs of your choice.
Procedure:
- Chop all the ingredients and add it in cold or hot water.
- If you want to make a cold drink, you can put that detox water in the fridge for 1 to 12 hours to fully infuse the flavor.
You might be hesitant in selecting fruits, vegetables, and herbs for your detox water, here’s the combination list you want to go for, add something, reduce anything or adapt it:
- Cucumber and mint
- Lemon and ginger
- Blackberry and orange
- Lemon and cayenne pepper
- Watermelon and mint
- Grapefruit and rosemary
- Orange and lemon
- Lemon and lime
- Strawberry and basil
- Apple and cinnamon
Health benefits include:
- Weight loss
- Toxin removal or detox
- Balancing the pH of the body.
- Better digestive health
- Boosting immune function
- Improving Mood
- Increasing energy levels
- Improving complexion
Due to these properties, it is famous among people. Do you still think its hype?
Add Flavor to Your Life!