Can You Live Off Casino Games?

Playing games have always been fun. Especially games that are called games of chance or gambling. This was always a preferred way of recreation for a significant amount of people. The situation is the same as it was in ancient Greece, where we can see two people gambling pictured on a vase.

Today, the whole gambling industry exploded. Online gaming transactions rose from $7.4 in 2003 to $41.4 billion in 2015. You can see it clearly if you just count casinos you are seeing every day.

On the other hand, one of the branches that really grew especially in the last two decades is online gambling. This makes perfect sense because you don’t have to go to the casino to play, you can stay at home and have all the comfort that you want or need.

All of the games that you need to go to the casino in order to play them are now available just one click from you, from blackjack and poker to roulette.

Also, with the growth of the industry, some professional gamblers started to appear. This can be seen especially with poker. Just think about how many times you watched tv at your home and you stumbled across a table with several people playing.

Just a little hint, people who are wearing clothes that have the emblems and logos of casinos are professionals. Naturally, those guys made a good life from themselves in an economic way.

Let’s be honest, when you step into the casino, you should know that odds are heavily against you. According to some studies, these odds are 85% for the house and 15% for you. At the same time, some other studies tell that 95% of the profits go to a house and 5% to all of the players participating in gambling at that moment in the casino.

So, you should know that there are not many chances to make a living out of gambling. However, there are some games that are offering more possibilities than others. You can earn some nice profit from playing some of these games. We are going to list them now for you:

Video Poker

Poker

Sports Betting

Blackjack

Daily Fantasy Sports

If you are further learning about these games or even you want to play them. Because of the growth of interest in online gambling in recent years, many people wondered how hard is it to make a living out of it. We can say that it's not easy at all.

The reason for that is that there are professionals out there that have developed systems and strategies that helped them achieving certain aspects and becoming lucrative poker players. You probably wonder how they managed to beat the house and increase their odds of winning. Well, we are going to talk about it in the next segment of our article.

How to Beat the House?

You probably hear the saying that says “the house always wins”. We already said that there is some percentage that could offer the players to take their chance. Some people are saying that the chances are even bigger when it comes to online gambling. This doesn’t mean that they are significantly bigger than with live gambling.

In order to get the most out of your chances when gambling, you need to create some strategies and systems that could help you achieve the goal you want. In the next segment of this article of ours, we are going to get into details about some games, we already named, which could help you accumulate some profit.

Anyway, you need to prepare some of the money you can afford to burn, because making your own strategy when playing takes both time and money for testing.

Sports Betting

Sports betting is a way of gambling that became really popular, especially in the last twenty years. There are many people who were interested in making money with this approach.

In 2013, players from the United Kingdom spent almost 1.4 billion pounds on sports betting websites. This was more than any other type of online gambling earned that year. There are several ways you can use for making some money out of sports betting. The first way is through arbitrage, which means betting on both sides and just wait for the outcome of the game.

The second way is to start watching competitions or teams you are intending to bet on. The last way you can make some money is to start looking for online bookies who will offer you better odds at the game you are interested in betting.

Playing Online Slots

Anyone who’s ever been to casino or hearing stories from the people who where is naturally a bit skeptical about making a living out of gambling. Well, you’ll be surprised to know that online slots have a totally different modus operandi than real-time casinos.

This is the first thing that you should be aware of before you start your journey of online gambling. Online slots are relying on totally random number generators. In fact, they are not actually random, but let’s keep calling them like that.

They represent a set of algorithms that are used for determining the next sequences of numbers that are going to pop out.

Naturally, these algorithms are so complex that even some of the people who worked on them can’t predict the outcome sometimes. However, there is a little catch in that story.

Let’s say online slots are paying only between 1%-4%. This is the space you have to perform.

So, you need to be one step of the game only at the right time you are certainly going to walk out of the game with a significant amount of money in your pocket.

The other way you could win some money from playing online slots is to win a jackpot, but that’s whole another story. Even though online slots are not providing you with much chance to win money, these chances are much bigger than the chances that you will have from other games.