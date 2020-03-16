Can you Gamble on Fake Wrestling in 2020

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) currently has over 35 million viewers and is broadcast across 150 world countries. It’s a popular show, filled with excitement and some pretty brutal matches.

What makes wrestling interesting is that you never know what’s going to happen next. The champion can take a fall unexpectedly or a fighter can come into the ring unannounced and start a brawl. All of this serves to entertain the audience and make the wrestling match really immersive to follow.

Are Wrestling Matches Real or Fake?

We’re sorry to disappoint you but wrestling is fake – at least if you consider it a traditional fighting sport. However, you can also look at it as a soap opera which takes place in the ring.

The entire action is scripted by very talented writers which determine whether the champion will fall or remain victorious. They also make sure to make each match fun by adding a number of juicy details.

A wrestler can fall into the audience, grab a chair or a ladder and start beating the opponent or he can turn yellow and run away from the ring. Either way, this is all scripted and the outcome of each match is predetermined.

As you already know the match is won when the opponent is tapped out by the judge. If it was left only to this the match would be pretty straightforward and even dull. This is why the writers go the extra mile to add some surprises and keep in interesting.

Do Casinos Allow Gambling on Wrestling?

Even though the outcome of any wrestling match is predetermined, this is kept secret and is only known to a handful of people. This is what makes betting on WWE perfectly legit and lucrative at times.

You see, the whole point of betting on WWE is to predict how the story will go. You need to get into the mind of the writer and predict what the next move will be. If you manage to do this WWE can become a very lucrative betting pool for you.

Types of bets on WWE events

Betting on WWE is pretty much simple and straightforward. These events don’t have as many odds as a football match for example. Usually, most bookmakers will offer a list of odds for a wrestler, a match or even for the entire championship.

Some of the most common bets you can place on WWE are:

First Time Winner – This bet is usually placed on underdogs since you’re betting on a wrestler who has never won before. This bet also comes with the lowest odds, but also the biggest payout.

– This bet is usually placed on underdogs since you’re betting on a wrestler who has never won before. This bet also comes with the lowest odds, but also the biggest payout. Longest Ring Time – With this bet, you try to predict which of the wrestlers will stay in the ring the longest.

– With this bet, you try to predict which of the wrestlers will stay in the ring the longest. First to Appear – This bet has nothing to do with the actual event or the fight. You are simply betting that your wrestler will enter the show first.

– This bet has nothing to do with the actual event or the fight. You are simply betting that your wrestler will enter the show first. Bout Outcome – With this bet, you try to predict how the events will end. For example, you can bet that the wrestler will be disqualified.

– With this bet, you try to predict how the events will end. For example, you can bet that the wrestler will be disqualified. Most Eliminations – This bet simply allows you to bet on which wrestler will have the most eliminations. He doesn’t have to win the event, but you can still win if he eliminates the biggest number of opponents.

Tips to consider when betting on WWE

Before you venture out and place bets simply on wrestlers you like or just based on sheer luck, you need to take several factors into consideration. Betting on WWE is basically the same as betting on any other sports event. So you need to take precautions and learn what the sport is about in order to have any success. The two most important factors to consider when betting on these events are:

Bet at reputable operators

The first step is to find a reputable operator that allows players to place bets on WWE events. Why is this important? Well for several matters. The first one is that reputable operators usually have better odds when it comes to betting than compared to small venue bookmakers. Another big advantage is that you won’t have any problems getting paid if you win the bet. The operator will payout your winnings as fast as possible and you can use them to bet on another event and maybe win even more. So before you decide to bet at some casino do some research across gambling forums and see what other players have to say. If the comments are mostly positive you can go ahead and place real money bets at that operator.

Do some research

In order to have any success while betting on WWE, you need to do some research. These events can be very lucrative if you manage to get into the head of the writers and predict their next move. The best way to do this is to research past championships and see if any pattern occurs. Even though the scriptwriters want to make things as exciting as possible and unpredictable, people are creatures of habit. With some hard research on your end, you can predict what will happen in the next event. Based on the research you can place your bet and with some luck on your side, you can come up victorious.

Why bet on WWE?

Well, simply put, it’s a lot of fun. WWE is nothing like other sports events as you know that the match is fixed and the outcome is predetermined. This can give you an edge in predicting the outcome, but you can also benefit from the variety of bets which operators have to offer. With some luck, you can hit a few nice payouts and very soon WWE can become your favourite betting event.