Can Swimming Pools and Hot Tub Chlorine Harm Your Skin?

Swimming is the passion of a significant number of people, and I am one of them. Some people think that with the help of swimming, they can maintain their healthy lifestyle, but on the contrary, one question is asked most frequently: Do swimming pools and hot tub chlorines harm your skin?

Yes! Well, I will not deny this fact. All the bleaching substances and chlorine are harmful to the skin and cause different skin contractions.

So, what will you do now? Stop swimming? Or give up on your passion for the protection of your skin?

Nah! You will surely never be going to do this. According to Trihard, these problems are common and have been catered for so many years. Many athletes and swimmers faced such issues but remembered that “where there is a will, there is a way.” To discriminate against this problem, you can follow different tips and techniques that will help you to minimize the chances of infection.

Other than that, the most effective way to protect your skin from such skin hazards is to use different pre-swimming products that will build a protective layer on the skin to avoid the infection caused by chlorine and other chemical substances.

If you still felt unreflective and thoughtful about the purpose of using chlorine in the water, then let me explain to you briefly and clear your thoughts.

Chlorine is the most commonly used substance to clear and disinfect the pool or hot tub water. The chlorine may be added to the water in any form. Some people add it to the drinking water to make it disinfected and clear. In many countries such as the USA, the gourmet has strictly commanded to add chlorine in the water at their storages to make it clear and long-lasting disinfected.

So different swimming and support complexes used chlorine that comes in any form (liquid, tablet, or powder) to sanitize the water. Chlorine is used to kill unwanted microbes and prohibits the growth of Algae.

How the chlorine form

You always wonder how the pool water looks blueish, fresh, clean, sanitized, and clean. Then that’s all because of the chlorine. But you haven’t thought about how harmful and contagious it would be for your skin.

For your acknowledgment, let’s discuss some of the skin hazards in detail caused by swimming pool chemicals and chlorine.

Itchiness

The chlorine pool swimming session would be unpleasant to your skin. You will feel instant itchiness on your skin. You have to be careful and take a bath right after the swimming session to avoid this situation.

Chloramines are the main components that always irritate the skin and make it itchier when dived in the chlorine water pool. You can also apply Vitamin C lotion on your skin and scalp, but I will always recommend you to have a bath with the chlorine cleaning products you can easily find on any online Store.

Feeling burned

Chlorine burns are a pretty common problem in this. You feel like your skin and body are burning. Pool burns are the most common problem faced by many new swimmers and athletes. It’s the main hazard that is caused by the chlorinated pool aur hot tub.

This situation is mainly aroused when you are swimming in the indoor pools where the ventilation system is not adequate, and the gas caused by the chlorinated water would not be ventilated perfectly. Hence, it causes burns, blisters, and hives, so to discriminate against this problem, try to swim outdoors or choose a pool with a proper ventilation system. Also, you can determine this problem by washing your skin right after the swimming session.

Redness and rashes on the skin

Have you ever done swimming in an outdoor pool? You might have seen the red patches/rashes on your skin for the first time. You might get nervous about what’s going on with you and why these red patches are all over the skin? It happened due to chlorinated water and sun heat outdoors.

Whenever you have patches or rashes on your skin, always use sunscreen, or apply Vitamin C lotion on it. You can also rinse your body with cool tap water.

Dry Skin

Dryness is the most apparent cause that happened due to exceeding the contract with the water. You might have noticed that your skin got tightened and wrinkled whenever you had an excess contract with the water.

The chlorinated water opens pores of your skin, then the hypochlorous acid enters your skin and removes the natural oil of your skin that causes itching and dryness. All the human skin is layered with the natural oil, and chlorinated water vanishes out that layer.

Dry Scalp

The same rules apply to your hairs and scalp, so if your scalp get dry, then your strands automatically get dried. Always try to have a quick bath whenever you have decided to go for a swim.

Wet your hair before diving into the pool also, rinse your scalp right after coming out of the pool. In this way, you may save your hair and scalp. Also, don’t forget to have a conditioner on your hair. Try to use a shampoo that has Vitamin C in it.

Puss-Filled Bumps

Puss-filled bumps often arise when you have a hot tub session, so if you got this firstly, I would recommend you to immediately go to the doctor and consult with your Dermatologist to ask for the cream or any lotion that avoids the infection.

Topical Benadryl creams are the most famous that avoid any skin contraction caused by the chlorine chemical. You can have that, or you can use emollient lotion or creams that act as the most effective healing tool for your skin, but you must use the cream after the treatment of the puss.

Allergies

Chlorine is the most common substance from which people have allergies from their childbirth, so to those people, I will recommend using UV sanitizer or other salt pools to enjoy their swimming.

Final words

Thinking to stop your passion is the most terrifying thing that a person could ever imagine, so if you are fascinated about swimming, don’t give this thought a loss and use pre-swimming products. It will help you to enjoy swimming without contracting any skin problems.